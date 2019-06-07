One change each for Limerick and Clare ahead of crucial Munster battle

Clare came out on top last summer.

Clare came out on top last summer.

2018 ALL-IRELAND champions Limerick and their Munster rivals Clare have made one change a-piece ahead of their crucial tie on Sunday.

LIT Gaelic Grounds plays host to the Munster SHC showdown [throw-in 4pm, live on RTÉ], with both sides making the smallest of tweaks ahead of the meeting.

John Kiely has handed Diarmuid Byrnes a start in the Shannonsiders’ half-back line, where he replaces Dan Morrissey.

The All-Ireland holders are in need of a big result, as defeat coupled with a Cork win over Waterford would see their title defence crash down ahead of their final round-robin game against Tipperary.

Clare, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from their disappointing home defeat to Tipperary. Conor Cleary replaces David Fitzgerald in defence as their sole switch.

In their opening fixture, the Banner beat Waterford at Walsh Park.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) (Captain)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

6. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

7. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!