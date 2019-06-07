This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One change each for Limerick and Clare ahead of crucial Munster battle

The teams are in for Sunday’s showdown at the Gaelic Grounds.

By Emma Duffy Friday 7 Jun 2019, 10:20 PM
40 minutes ago 2,636 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4673266
Clare came out on top last summer.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Clare came out on top last summer.
Clare came out on top last summer.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2018 ALL-IRELAND champions Limerick and their Munster rivals Clare have made one change a-piece ahead of their crucial tie on Sunday.

LIT Gaelic Grounds plays host to the Munster SHC showdown [throw-in 4pm, live on RTÉ], with both sides making the smallest of tweaks ahead of the meeting. 

John Kiely has handed Diarmuid Byrnes a start in the Shannonsiders’ half-back line, where he replaces Dan Morrissey.

The All-Ireland holders are in need of a big result, as defeat coupled with a Cork win over Waterford would see their title defence crash down ahead of their final round-robin game against Tipperary.

Clare, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from their disappointing home defeat to Tipperary. Conor Cleary replaces David Fitzgerald in defence as their sole switch.

In their opening fixture, the Banner beat Waterford at Walsh Park.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) (Captain)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
7. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie