Hurling’s biggest day is here.
It’s prediction time. Who do you fancy to lift the cup today?
All-Ireland hurling final day is here as Cork and Limerick do battle for the big prize. Here’s how the teams will start:
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).
5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas).
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown).
10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).
13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) , 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) (capt), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
