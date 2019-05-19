This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Flynn the standout performer as Limerick and Cork share minor spoils

There was late drama in this afternoon’s Munster minor hurling championship clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 19 May 2019, 3:29 PM
17 minutes ago 1,404 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642411
Limerick's Patrick Kirby in action.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Limerick's Patrick Kirby in action.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Limerick 0-19

Cork 1-16

Denis Hurley reports from the Gaelic Grounds

DARRAGH FLYNN WAS the hero as Limerick and Cork shared the spoiled in the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing by 1-4 to 0-2 inside 14 minutes after a blistering Cork opening, Limerick responded with six straight points and never trailed thereafter.

Wing forward Cathal O’Neill was outstanding for the Shannonsiders, with midfielder Patrick Kirby — son of Treatymen great Gary — setting the tone at midfield.

Leading by five at the three-quarter mark, Limerick saw that margin evaporate as Cork levelled but O’Neill’s tenth of the game in injury time looked to be the winner only for Flynn to level, giving him 1-10.

However, Cork, who had beaten Tipperary last week, looked to have carried that form to the Ennis Road as they hit the ground running.

A well-worked goal, finished by Flynn after build-up play by Colin Walsh and Jack Cahalane, had them 1-2 to 0-1 in front after 10 minutes, even with four wides.

The lead stretched to five after Paul O’Riordan scored on 14, but Limerick took over from there and O’Neill’s frees were augmented by points from Patrick Realy, Aidan O’Connor and Diarmuid Hegarty as they led by 0-9 to 1-5 at half-time.

Diarmuid Hegarty and Ciaran Joyce Diarmuid Hegarty and Ciaran Joyce battle for possession. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While O’Neill extended the advantage on the resumption, Cork were level thanks to Colin Walsh and Ethan Twomey but Limerick replied with three in a row, from O’Connor and Adam English [2].

They moved five clear when O’Neill got his eighth, but Cork gave themselves hope as Flynn sent over four consecutive frees.

While O’Neill pushed Limerick ahead again, Cork levelled through Daniel Hogan and Flynn, and the latter did so again in the 64th minute to earn his team a point.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 0-10 (0-8 frees), Aidan O’Connor 0-4, Adam English 0-3, Diarmuid Hegarty, Patrick Reale 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Darragh Flynn 1-10 (0-7 frees), Daniel Hogan 0-2, Ethan Twomey, Colin Walsh, Paul O’Riordan, Jack Carr 0-1 each. 

Limerick: 

1. Jack Franklin (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

2. Ronan Lyons (Monaleen)
3. Michael Keane (Adare)
4. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)

5. Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock)
6. Ethan Hurley (Newcastlewest)
7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Adam Murrihy (Ahane)
9. Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell)

10. Patrick Reale (Knockainey)
11. Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister)

13. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)
14. Adam English (Doon)
15. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin)

Subs:

24. Liam Lynch (Mungret St Paul’s) for O’Donovan (49)
21. Cian Casey (Ahane) for Reale (51)
22. Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock) for Murrihy (60)

Cork:

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

4. Shane Kingston (Ballinora)
3. Cian McCarthy (Blackrock)
2. Ciarán O’Brien (St Catherine’s)

5. Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s)
6. Ciarán Jocye (Castlemartyr)
7. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

8. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)
9. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

10. Colin Walsh (Kanturk)
11. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)
12. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

13. Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields)
14. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
15. Paul O’Riordan (Tracton)

Subs:

20. Leon Doocey (Castlelyons) for Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s) (24, injured)
24. Jack Carr (Fermoy) for O’Riordan (42)
21. Isaac Walsh (Lisgoold) for Colm McCarthy (44)
17. Lee Mulroy Qulligan (Glen Rovers) for Kingston (49)
22. Seán Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Colin Walsh (59).

Referee: Philip Kelly (Tipperary).

