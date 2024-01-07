Advertisement
Limerick manager John Kiely in Mallow.
Nothing To See Here

Fog wreaks havoc with postponements in GAA and racing as Galway-Offaly abandoned

Munster Hurling League, Walsh Cup and racing at Naas all affected.
Updated 8 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago

THE WALSH CUP hurling clash between Offaly and Galway has been abandoned during the second half amidst heavy fog in Tullamore.

Galway were leading 4-15 to 1-11 when the match was suspended “due to worsening conditions after 55 minutes,” as per Leinster GAA.

eoin-ryan-and-paul-mcnally-inspect-the-pitch-ahead-of-the-game The pitch at Mallow today. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier, the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League meeting of Cork and Limerick was postponed.

Heavy fog at the Mallow venue proved too dense to proceed with throw-in this afternoon.

A new date has yet to be confirmed with both sides in action again shortly.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick play Clare on Wednesday night in Clarecastle, while Cork face The Banner County next Sunday in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Meanwhile, the Walsh Cup meeting of Westmeath and Antrim in Kinnegad has been called off due to weather conditions.

And today’s horse racing at Naas has also been abandoned. The Grade 1 race at 2pm, Lawlor’s Novice Hurdle, was due to be the main attraction there.

a-general-view-of-the-foggy-conditions-as-racing-is-called-off A general view of the foggy conditions at Naas Racecourse. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

