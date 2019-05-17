14 of the All-Ireland starting team feature for Limerick against Cork

Limerick make their way out onto the pitch at Croke Park.

Limerick make their way out onto the pitch at Croke Park.

LIMERICK WILL BEGIN their Munster SHC campaign this weekend, making only one change to the side that beat Galway in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Peter Casey comes into the full forward line in place of Seamus Flanagan as John Kiely looks to get his provincial championship series off to a winning start.

Mike Casey is back in the squad at fullback, having not featured in the majority of the Treaty County’s league campaign earlier in the spring.

He did make a short cameo appearance off the bench during Limerick’s league final success over Waterford.

John Meyler, meanwhile, has decided to shuffle his pack as Cork look to bounce back from last weekend’s seven-point loss to Tipperary.

Christopher Joyce and Tim O’Mahony drop out of the back line in place of Robert Downey and Mark Ellis.

Darragh Fitzgibbon retains his place in midfield but will now be partnered by Bill Cooper – with Luke Meade moving into the half-forward line and Robbie O’Flynn dropping out.

Aidan Walsh replaces Shane Kingston at corner forward in the only change to the full-forward line.

The two sides meet this Sunday afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds in LIT. Throw-in is at 4pm.

Peter Casey is the only change to Limerick's All-Ireland winning last year. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Limerick Team

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh – Castlemahon)

20. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

21. Barry Murphy (Doon)

22. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

23. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

24. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

25. William O’Meara (Askeaton/Ballysteen)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Cork Team

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas) (C)

12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

18. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

19. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

20. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

21. Ger Millerick (Fr O’ Neills)

22. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)

23. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

24. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’ Neills)

26. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: