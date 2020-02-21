This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick star Hayes to make first league appearance of 2020 while Horgan leads Cork charge

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Round 4 clash on Sunday afternoon.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Feb 2020, 11:18 PM
Limerick star forward Kyle Hayes.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
LIMERICK STAR FORWARD Kyle Hayes is set to make his first league appearance of 2020 as John Kiely’s side prepare for a trip to Cork on Sunday [throw-in, 2pm].

The Shannonsiders resume their campaign this weekend after Storm Dennis postponed their clash with Waterford twice last weekend.

Hayes has been named to start at centre-forward in an impressive forward line that also features Gearoid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan.

Declan Hannon has been named to start in his usual position of centre-back while Cian Lynch partners up with William O’Donoghue in midfield.

Their opponents have also announced the team that will line out at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.

Manager Kieran Kingston has elected to go with a midfield pairing of Mark Coleman and Luke Meade while seasoned attacker Patrick Horgan will start at corner-forward where he will be joined by Shane Kingston and Declan Dalton.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’ Leary (Hayes Midleton)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
6. Bill Cooper (Newcestown)
7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St. Itas)
12. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

13. Declan Dalton (Fr. O’ Neills)
14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs:
16. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
17. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)
18. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
19. Christopher O’ Leary (Valley Rovers)
20. Conor Cahalane (St. Finbarrs)
21. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)
22. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
23. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)
24. Michael O’ Halloran (Blackrock)
25. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)
26. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
12. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon)
15. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:
16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)
18. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
19. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
20. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
21. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
22. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
23. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely)
24. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)
25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
26. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

