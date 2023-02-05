Rock and Fenton goals help Dublin stroll past Limerick

Limerick 1-11

Dublin 2-17

Tom Clancy reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

DUBLIN STROLLED TO victory over Limerick at the TUS Gaelic Grounds to make it two-from-two in their promotion bid. The visitors led by 13 points at half-time and were able to allow Limerick enjoy a better second half, eventually reducing the margin to nine points.

Dessie Farrell was able to mix vast levels of experience with those looking to make their mark in blue. Con O’Callaghan and Ross McGarry looked potent, with the former winning an early penalty which Dean Rock netted.

This made it 1-6 to 0-1 with Limerick short a number of key forwards from last season’s Division 3 promotion run. They had nice scores from James Naughton and Cian Sheehan but Ray Dempsey’s side were only able to match the Leinster champions for short periods.

By half-time, it was 2-12 to 0-5 with Brian Fenton palming home from a rebound after more good work from O’Callaghan.

The Treaty started the second half much better, sub Hugh Bourke netted and they also kicked three unanswered points. Dublin went an uncharacteristically long 18 minutes without a score but eventually, Dean Rock put a halt to that.

They had further scores from Killian O’Gara, O’Callaghan, and Rock with Limerick suffering during a period without Killian Ryan, black-carded midway through the half.

Dublin eased to victory, with bigger tests ahead. They face another trip to Munster, to visit Cork, in two weeks’ time. Limerick must head to Louth with both sides seeking a first win following promotion last season.

Scorers for Limerick James Naughton 0-5 (0-4f), Hugh Bourke 1-1, Cian Sheehan 0-2, Adrian Enright 0-2, Iain Corbett 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Ross McGarry 0-4, Con O’Callaghan 0-4, Brian Fenton 1-0, Lorcan O’Dell 0-1, Craig McEneaney 0-1, Dáire Newcombe 0-1, Killian O’Gara 0-1.

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (j-capt)

2. David Connolly, 3. Séan O’Dea, 4. Barry Coleman

5. Brian Fanning, 6. Cillian Fahy, 7. Michael O’Donovan

8. Cian Sheehan, 9. Iain Corbett

10. Paul Maher, 11. James Naughton, 12. Gordon Browne

13. Adrian Enright, 14. Colm McSweeney, 15. Davy Lyons

Subs

17. Hugh Bourke for Lyons (22)

26. Killian Ryan for Sheehan (inj – half-time)

24. Peter Nash for Browne (57)

21. Tony McCarthy for Donovan (60)

18. Robbie Bourke for Enright (68)



Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon

3. Seán MacMahon, 2. Cian Murphy, 24. Dáire Newcombe

5. Lee Gannon, 4. Greg McEneaney, 11. Tom Lahiff

8. Brian Fenton, 9. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Bryne

10. Niall Scully, 13. Ross McGarry, 12. Ciaran Kilkenny

25. Lorcan O’Dell, 14. Dean Rock, 15. Con O’Callaghan

Subs

17. Colm Basquel for O’Dell (45)

26. Killian O’Gara for McGarry (60)

21. Adam Fearon for Gannon (64)

6. Sean Lowry for O’Callaghan (65)

23. Ben Millist for McEneaney (69)

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).

