Shamrock Rovers II in, but no Limerick FC, as 10-team LOI First Division confirmed

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League First Division will proceed as a 10-team league this season — featuring Shamrock Rovers II but without Limerick FC.

The FAI confirmed on Wednesday evening that “all applicants have been awarded licences” for the 2020 campaign following the club licencing process.

All 10 top-flight clubs have been awarded the required Premier Division licences, with Shamrock Rovers II green-lit as one of the 10 First Division teams.

But Limerick FC do not feature among the list of approved clubs despite reaching a settlement in their legal action against the FAI last month.

Limerick took a High Court case against the FAI, claiming that they had not been invited to submit an licencing application and were therefore being excluded from the league.

The case was formally settled and struck out after the FAI accepted that the club had come out of examinership in December 2019 and confirmed that they were eligible to submit an application for First Division and underage licencing.

Limerick’s legal challenge left the FAI in the highly unusual position of releasing two sets of draft fixture lists for the First Division — a 10-team schedule including Rovers II, and an 11-team schedule featuring both Rovers II and Limerick FC.

Limerick club chairperson Pat O’Sullivan was unavailable for comment when contacted by The42 on Wednesday evening.

The new Premier Division season kicks off on Friday evening with the First Division getting under way on Friday 21 February.

Premier Division Licences

Bohemian FC, Cork City, Derry City, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, St. Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford FC.

First Division Licences

Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Drogheda United, Galway United, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers II, UCD AFC, Wexford FC.

