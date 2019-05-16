Limerick FC players unanimously vote to threaten club with strike action

THE PLAYERS OF Limerick FC have unanimously voted to threaten their club with strike action over the late payment of wages and issues regarding player welfare.

In a statement released via the PFAI, the players said they unanimously voted for strike action today and will now serve strike notice to the club.

The strike will become effective if any future payments are delayed.

“It has been well documented over a long period of time, the late payment and player welfare issues which we as players have experienced at Limerick FC”, read the players’ statement.

“We met with our representatives, the PFA Ireland, two weeks ago to express our frustration and we have decided as a team to take the decision to ballot for strike action today. This ballot returned a unanimous verdict and we will now serve strike notice on the club and if payments which fall due in the future are also not honoured then we will have no option but to take the last resort of going on strike.

“We have received numerous false promises to date of payment schedules from the club with the latest telling us that our wages/expenses for April will be paid on 23 May, 3 weeks late.

There are still outstanding wages and expenses due to some players for March and currently the players are paying their own physio bills. The players are also fearing what will happen to them if they sustain any serious injury and if the appropriate rehab/ operation will be available to them.

“We hope the supporters, players and other clubs will appreciate that this action will only be taken if we are left with no other option.”

The club’s owner Pat O’Sullivan told RTÉ yesterday that he “didn’t have a clue” whether the players would go through with a ballot for strike action, and assured that the “club will be fine.”

Limerick lie fifth in the First Division table, eight points from leaders Cabinteely after 12 games.

