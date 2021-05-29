Limerick football progress continues as they book Division 3 promotion play-off spot

LIMERICK’S RECENT FOOTBALL improvement under manager Billy Lee continued today as they booked a spot in the promotion play-offs of Division 3 of the football league.

Their 2-19 to 1-11 win over Wicklow in Aughrim clinched success after a powerful second-half display.

It ensured they finished second in the table behind Offaly in Division 3 South, with goals from Danny Neville and Hugh Bourke proving key for the Munster side.

The margin had looked tight before the game with Tipperary also in the promotion equation but Limerick bounced back in style from their loss to Offaly last week. They were in front 0-11 to 1-6 at the interval before stretching clear to win by 11 points.

Adare club man Bourke was their top scorer with 1-7 while Ballysteen’s Neville struck 1-3.

Limerick footballer Danny Neville. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The win propels Limerick to a play-off against Derry on the weekend of 12-13 June at a venue to be confirmed.

Scorers for Limerick: Hugh Bourke 1-7 (0-5f), Danny Neville 1-3, Robbie Bourke 0-2, Gordon Brown, Tommie Childs, Adrian Enright, Iain Corbett, Tommy Griffin, Seamus O’Carroll, Gerard Stack 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow: Eoin Darcy 1-3 (0-2f), Mark Jackson 0-3 (0-3f), Kevin Quinn, Patrick O’Connor 0-2 each, Padraig O’Toole, Seanie Furlong 0-1 each.

In Division 4 South, Carlow play Wexford in the final game at 5pm with Waterford the other team in that three-team section.

