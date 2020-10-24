BE PART OF THE TEAM

Limerick claim football league title glory and Wicklow book promotion with key win over Wexford

Antrim finished third after their seven-point success over Waterford today.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 4:57 PM
16 minutes ago 547 Views No Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LIMERICK WERE CROWNED Division 4 league champions for the third time in 11 seasons today while the Wicklow footballers are also celebrating promotion from the same tier.

There was plenty at stake entering the final day of action in Division 4 with Limerick getting the job done thanks to their 1-16 to 1-14 success away against Sligo in Markievicz Park. Manager Billy Lee saw his team atone for last Sunday’s disappointing loss to Wexford as they made amends to add to the county’s previous title wins in 2010 and 2013 at this level.

It continues a good year for Limerick after January’s McGrath Cup final success and sets them up ahead of next Saturday’s Munster quarter-final against Waterford in Dungarvan.

Wicklow saw off Wexford in that match which would decide which of the pair got promoted, the Garden County triumphing by 0-13 to 0-10. 

Antrim saw off Waterford by 2-14 to 0-13 in a fixture that sparked plenty coverage during the week as there was uncertainty over whether it would go ahead. It finished with a seven-point success in Dundalk for the Ulster men but results elsewhere did not fall in their favour as they finished third to miss out on promotion.

More to follow…

Division 4 Football League Results

  • Limerick 1-16 Sligo 1-14
  • Antrim 2-14 Waterford 0-13
  • Wexford 0-10 Wicklow 0-13

