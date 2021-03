ALL-IRELAND HURLING champions Limerick have unveiled their new county jersey ahead of the 2021 season.

The O’Neill’s strip, which was launched on Wednesday morning, features the names of 65 Limerick clubs across the front and back.

Adult jerseys start at €70 while the children’s version costs €35.

