Limerick trio on shortlist for 2023 Hurler of the Year

LIMERICK TRIO AARON Gillane, Kyle Hayes and Diarmaid Byrnes will compete for the 2023 GAA Hurler of the Year award.
Patrickswell duo Gillane and Byrnes, and Kildimo-Pallaskenry player Hayes ensure it will be a member of John Kiely’s victorious side that is crowned the best hurler in the country this year.
Byrnes was the 2022 Hurler of the Year winner, while Hayes was a nominee in 2021. This is Gillane’s first time in the running for the prestigious accolade.
The trio were all All-Star winners last year and each have three of those individual honours to their name. 2023 will mark the fourth successive time that a Limerick player has been crowned Hurler of the Year after Gearóid Hegarty in 2020, Cian Lynch in 2021 and Byrnes twelve months ago.
The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.
2023 GAA-GPA PwC Hurler of the Year nominations
- Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell)
- Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry)
- Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick – Patrickswell)