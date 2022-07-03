Limerick hold off Galway challenge to win All-Ireland hurling semi-final thriller

Limerick 0-27

Galway 1-21

A PULSATING AND fascinating All-Ireland hurling semi-final ended with the champions Limerick still standing and Galway exiting after producing a terrific performance.

Barry Nash with Padraic Mannion. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Substitute David Reidy producing a stunning contribution of three points from play, while Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane all produced big scoring moments as Limerick powered to the finish line.

Galway were left crestfallen, a superb Brian Concannon goal early in the second half gave them real impetus but they faded slightly in the closing stages and chalked up 19 wides over the course of the game.

Limerick were in front 0-16 to 0-12 at half-time, a sensational attacking display by Gillane seeing him fire over seven first-half points, five from open play. Galway contributed greatly to the opening half competitiveness but twelve wides and a miscued free from Conor Cooney that dropped short, prevented them being closer to their opponents.

It looked ominous for Galway when Limerick raced into a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage inside eight minutes and by the 19th minute the margin was still five points, 0-9 to 0-4, in favour of John Kiely’s team.

But Galway charged back into the game, gaining a foothold on puckouts and defending with huge aggression to deny Limerick’s forwards space. Tom Monaghan and Cathal Mannion were both shining lights, they landed inspiring points to finish with 0-4 apiece.

Galway's David Burke and Limerick's William O'Donoghue.

A Mannion score in the 31st minute, Galway’s third on the bounce, cut the deficit they faced to the minimum, 0-13 to 0-12. Limerick’s capacity to go again surfaced before the interval as they rattled off the last three scores of the half courtesy of Gillane (2) and captain Declan Hannon.

If the expectation was for Limerick to push clear in the second half, Galway refused to allow that materialise. The teams were level nine times during that period, the momentum shifting when Concannon bagged the only goal of the game in the 37th minute. David Burke hoisted in a delivery and in a rare defensive error Mike Casey was caught as Concannon stole inside him. When the Killimordaly man gathered the ball, he swivelled and smashed a shot to the roof of the net.

A terrific contest unfolded from there, Casey and Sean Finn impressing in the Limerick rearguard, both Darren Morrissey and Daithi Burke equally prominent at the opposite end for Galway. By the three quarter mark it was 1-16 to 0-19, the teams trading points and matching each other stride for stride.

Peter Casey and Graeme Mulcahy celebrate Limerick's win. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

When Conor Whelan clipped over a 66th minute point the teams were level again, 1-21 to 0-24. But Limerick had the greater kick left in them. A brace from Reidy and a free from Byrnes saw them edge three clear.

Advertisement

A final showdown with Kilkenny awaits in a fortnight.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-8 (0-2f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-6 (0-6f), Kyle Hayes 0-3, David Reidy 0-3, Séamus Flanagan 0-2, Barry Nash 0-1, Declan Hannon 0-1, William O’Donoghue 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-1, Gearóid Hegarty 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Cooney 0-5 (0-4f), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Tom Monaghan 0-4, Brian Concannon 1-0, Conor Whelan 0-2, Padraic Mannion 0-2 (0-1f), Ronan Glennon 0-2, Fintan Burke 0-1, Joseph Cooney 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

18. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Mulcahy (55)

23. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) for Tom Morrissey (57)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Donovan (61)

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Hegarty (62)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Flanagan (67)

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore – captain), 2. Jack Grealish (Gort),

12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields), 5. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

9. David Burke (St Thomas’), 8. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 20. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 15 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

Subs

22. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan) for Flynn (52)

19. Johnny Coen (Loughrea) for Glennon (64)

21. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for David Burke (66)

23. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields) for Conor Cooney (75)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!