Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 3 July 2022
Advertisement

Limerick hold off Galway challenge to win All-Ireland hurling semi-final thriller

52,215 were in attendance at Croke Park.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Croke Park
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 5:13 PM
34 minutes ago 7,874 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5806069

Limerick 0-27

Galway 1-21

A PULSATING AND fascinating All-Ireland hurling semi-final ended with the champions Limerick still standing and Galway exiting after producing a terrific performance.

barry-nash-with-padraic-mannion Barry Nash with Padraic Mannion. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Substitute David Reidy producing a stunning contribution of three points from play, while Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane all produced big scoring moments as Limerick powered to the finish line.

Galway were left crestfallen, a superb Brian Concannon goal early in the second half gave them real impetus but they faded slightly in the closing stages and chalked up 19 wides over the course of the game.

Limerick were in front 0-16 to 0-12 at half-time, a sensational attacking display by Gillane seeing him fire over seven first-half points, five from open play. Galway contributed greatly to the opening half competitiveness but twelve wides and a miscued free from Conor Cooney that dropped short, prevented them being closer to their opponents.

It looked ominous for Galway when Limerick raced into a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage inside eight minutes and by the 19th minute the margin was still five points, 0-9 to 0-4, in favour of John Kiely’s team. 

But Galway charged back into the game, gaining a foothold on puckouts and defending with huge aggression to deny Limerick’s forwards space. Tom Monaghan and Cathal Mannion were both shining lights, they landed inspiring points to finish with 0-4 apiece.

david-burke-with-william-odonoghue Galway's David Burke and Limerick's William O'Donoghue.

A Mannion score in the 31st minute, Galway’s third on the bounce, cut the deficit they faced to the minimum, 0-13 to 0-12. Limerick’s capacity to go again surfaced before the interval as they rattled off the last three scores of the half courtesy of Gillane (2) and captain Declan Hannon.

If the expectation was for Limerick to push clear in the second half, Galway refused to allow that materialise. The teams were level nine times during that period,  the momentum shifting when Concannon bagged the only goal of the game in the 37th minute. David Burke hoisted in a delivery and in a rare defensive error Mike Casey was caught as Concannon stole inside him. When the Killimordaly man gathered the ball, he swivelled and smashed a shot to the roof of the net.

A terrific contest unfolded from there, Casey and Sean Finn impressing in the Limerick rearguard, both Darren Morrissey and Daithi Burke equally prominent at the opposite end for Galway. By the three quarter mark it was 1-16 to 0-19, the teams trading points and matching each other stride for stride.

peter-casey-and-graeme-mulcahy-celebrate Peter Casey and Graeme Mulcahy celebrate Limerick's win. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

When Conor Whelan clipped over a 66th minute point the teams were level again, 1-21 to 0-24. But Limerick had the greater kick left in them. A brace from Reidy and a free from Byrnes saw them edge three clear.

A final showdown with Kilkenny awaits in a fortnight.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-8 (0-2f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-6 (0-6f), Kyle Hayes 0-3, David Reidy 0-3, Séamus Flanagan 0-2, Barry Nash 0-1, Declan Hannon 0-1, William O’Donoghue 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-1, Gearóid Hegarty 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Cooney 0-5 (0-4f), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Tom Monaghan 0-4, Brian Concannon 1-0, Conor Whelan 0-2, Padraic Mannion 0-2 (0-1f), Ronan Glennon 0-2, Fintan Burke 0-1, Joseph Cooney 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

18. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Mulcahy (55)

23. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) for Tom Morrissey (57)

26. David Reidy  (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Donovan (61)

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Hegarty (62)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Flanagan (67)

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore – captain), 2. Jack Grealish (Gort),

12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields), 5. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

9. David Burke (St Thomas’), 8. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 20. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 15 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

Subs

22. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan) for Flynn (52)

19. Johnny Coen (Loughrea) for Glennon (64)

21. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for David Burke (66)

23. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields) for Conor Cooney (75)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Croke Park
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie