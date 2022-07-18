All-Ireland three-in-a-row winners Limerick receive heroes' welcome home

THE LIMERICK HURLERS received a heroes’ welcome at home this evening after completing an incredible All-Ireland three-in-a-row on Sunday.
John Kiely’s men produced a complete performance to hold off a spirited challenge from Kilkenny and lift the Liam MacCarthy cup for the third time on the bounce.
Their achievement was further underlined by the fact that team captain Declan Hannon is the first player to skipper his side to four senior All-Ireland hurling titles, having first guided Limerick up the steps of the Hogan Stand in 2018.
Limerick returned home this evening where a huge crowd of proud supporters greeted them in the Gaelic Grounds.
Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to membersBecome a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS