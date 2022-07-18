All-Ireland three-in-a-row winners Limerick receive heroes' welcome home

THE LIMERICK HURLERS received a heroes’ welcome at home this evening after completing an incredible All-Ireland three-in-a-row on Sunday.

John Kiely’s men produced a complete performance to hold off a spirited challenge from Kilkenny and lift the Liam MacCarthy cup for the third time on the bounce.

Their achievement was further underlined by the fact that team captain Declan Hannon is the first player to skipper his side to four senior All-Ireland hurling titles, having first guided Limerick up the steps of the Hogan Stand in 2018.

Limerick returned home this evening where a huge crowd of proud supporters greeted them in the Gaelic Grounds.

Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

High praise. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Limerick captain Declan Hannon addresses the crowd. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrne. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

The Chief. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Happy heads. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Fans queuing to get into the Gaelic Grounds. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

