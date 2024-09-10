Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes convicted of dangerous driving and disqualified for two years

LIMERICK HURLER and All Ireland winner Kyle Hayes has been convicted of dangerous driving at Mallow District Court – and will also face a potential activation of a suspended sentence for violent disorder.

Hayes was disqualified from driving for two years and a €250 fine imposed.

The Limerick man’s barrister told the court Mr Hayes will be appealing.

Mr Hayes has also been returned to Limerick Circuit Criminal Court for consideration of activation of a two-year suspended sentence imposed on him last March, after he was convicted of two counts of violent disorder in and around the Icon nightclub, Limerick City, on 28 October, 2019.

This is a breaking news story and updates will follow…

Written by David Raleigh and posted on TheJournal.ie