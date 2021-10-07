Membership : Access or Sign Up
Limerick trio nominated for 2021 Hurler of the Year award

It’s a Clare, Cork and Kilkenny battle for the Young Hurler of the Year award.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 6:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,621 Views 0 Comments
Sean Finn, Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

CIAN LYNCH, KYLE Hayes and Sean Finn are the three players in the running to be crowned the 2021 PwC GAA-GPA Hurler of the Year.

The Limerick trio have been rewarded for their exploits in the All-Ireland and Munster winning campaigns by making the shortlist.

It is the first time that Limerick have supplied all three nominees for the award. Lynch was their only representative on the 2018 shortlist when he took the honour, while 2020 winner Gearod Hegarty flew the Limerick flag amongst the final three last year.

Hayes was the Young Hurler of the Year in 2018 while Finn has been the Limerick standard-bearer in the All-Stars after being selected on the team for the last three years.

The Young Hurler of the Year award will be contested by a shortlist of Clare’s Aidan McCarthy, Cork’s Shane Barrett and Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody.

pjimage (3) Aidan McCarthy, Shane Barrett and Eoin Cody.

Shamrocks Ballyhale player Cody will be bidding to retain the award he won for his 2020 exploits.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

