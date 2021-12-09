Membership : Access or Sign Up
12 awards for Limerick as 2021 All-Star hurling team is named

Kilkenny, Waterford and Clare all have winners but All-Ireland finalists Cork miss out.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 6:45 AM
7 minutes ago 237 Views 0 Comments
The Limerick squad celebrate their All-Ireland final success.
The Limerick squad celebrate their All-Ireland final success.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2021 Hurling All-Star Team

Goalkeeper

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny – Glenmore) – 3rd award after 2016 & ‘18.

Defenders

2. Seán Finn (Limerick – Bruff) – 4th award after 2018-20.
3. Conor Prunty (Waterford – Abbeyside) – 1st award.
4. Barry Nash (Limerick – South Liberties) – 1st award.

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick – Patrickswell) – 2nd award after 2020.
6. Declan Hannon (Limerick – Adare) – 2nd award after 2018.
7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry) – 2nd award after 2020.

Midfielders

8. William O’Donoghue (Limerick – Na Piarsaigh) – 1st award.
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick – Doon) – 1st award.

Forwards

10. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick – St Patrick’s) – 2nd award after 2020.
11. Cian Lynch (Limerick – Patrickswell) – 3rd award after 2018 & 2020.
12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane) – 2nd award after 2020.

13. Tony Kelly (Clare – Ballyea) – 3rd award after 2013 & 2020.
14. Seamus Flanagan (Limerick – Feohanagh/Castlemahon) – 1st award.
15. Peter Casey (Limerick – Na Piarsaigh) – 1st award.

*****

LIMERICK HAVE SET a new record for All-Star winners with 12 players chosen in the hurling selection for 2021.

The PwC GAA-GPA hurling awards for this year is dominated by the All-Ireland champions with Limerick breaking the previous record of nine, set by the Kilkenny hurlers and Dublin footballers, for representatives on one team.

The selection is also notable for no winners from Cork, the first time that the beaten All-Ireland finalists have failed to secure a place on the team.

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy and Clare forward Tony Kelly are included, as they both land their third All-Star, while Waterford defender Conor Prunty completes the team.

But it is John Kiely’s all-conquering side that dominate, having impressed so much again this season with their successes in the Munster and All-Ireland finals.

They have been rewarded with a dozen victors, including first awards for Barry Nash, William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey, while Waterford’s Prunty is also a first-time winner.

Seán Finn’s defensive excellence is recognised for a remarkable fourth straight year as he wins an All-Star, while Cian Lynch is honoured for a third time.

Both were also part of the 2020 winning selection, as were Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey and Kelly.

