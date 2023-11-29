Limerick confirm two new additions to John Kiely's backroom team

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick have confirmed two new additions to John Kiely’s backroom team ahead of the 2024 season.

John Flavin has been added as a coach, with Joe O’Connor returning to the set-up in the role of high performance manager.

O’Connor was the strength and conditioning coach when Limerick won the All-Ireland title in 2018, but stepped away after the 2019 season. He had previously worked with Clare’s All-Ireland-winning hurlers in 2013. This time his title is high performance manager, which means he may step into the void left by the hugely-respected sports psychologist Caroline Currid, who has stepped away having been involved in five All-Ireland-winning seasons with Limerick.

Flavin, meanwhile, was a selector when John Kiely was Limerick U21 manager.

They join a success-steeped team, led by John Kiely, with all of Paul Kinnerk, Donal O Grady, Aonghus O Brien and Alan Cunningham signed up for 2024, and a tilt at a fifth All-Ireland title in a row.