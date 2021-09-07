'I haven't looked at that stuff' - Limerick star Lynch on backroom team rumours

LIMERICK HURLING STAR Cian Lynch says he has kept himself removed from the coverage surrounding the county’s management and backroom team in the aftermath of their All-Ireland success.

Source: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

The Shannonsiders lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the third time in four years last month after an emphatic performance against Cork. Lynch’s awesome display was one of the highlights of the day as he looks set to be shortlisted for another Hurler of the Year award.

However, the status of manager John Kiely and his backroom unit came under the spotlight in the weeks after their triumph as their two-year term was coming to an end.

It was reported that changes were on the horizon, as strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely was linked with a full-time role in Ulster Rugby. Meanwhile, renowned performance psychologist Caroline Currid was rumoured to be heading to Munster Rugby.

The Limerick county board subsequently issued a statement clarifying that no decisions had been made on backroom team appointments for the 2022 season.

“To be honest, I haven’t looked at that stuff,” Lynch says when asked for his thoughts on the situation.

“We’re back with the clubs now. So we’re kind of just focusing on club championship and what’s in store there. I’m being selfish in that side of things too, because we’re only back the last two weeks training for the championship. Everything else after that is kind of something we’ll look at once we finish with the club.”

When asked if the players were frustrated by the coverage or felt it was spoiling the All-Ireland celebrations, he replied:

“I haven’t had the chance to look into anything like that or look at any media on that side of things. As players, you just want to enjoy it and savour those moments. Life and sport is about adaptability. Over the last few years, players have moved on, management teams have moved on.

“You just have to keep moving forward and it goes back to the whole notion of evolution.”

While that two-year term may have elapsed, the expectation is that Kiely will remain at the helm and aim to guide Limerick to a three-in-a-row next year.

Lynch praises the coaching system that Kiely has introduced in Limerick while also emphasising the assistance he gives to players with “any issues in relation to hurling or training or life in general.”

“Yeah, obviously,” he adds, “but as you see down through the years, life is ever-changing and ever-adapting. You have people coming into the panel and leaving the panel and into the backroom team who have moved on and it’s just about driving on.

“Every player who gets the opportunity, you just want to better themselves as a person and a player for the benefit of the team. You see that with the two youngsters this year, Colin Coughlan and Cathal O’Neill. They came in as young fellas and drove the whole thing on. Thats what it’s about, keep pushing things on and keep driving forward.”

Lynch is currently doing teaching practice in Ardsoil Rís, which is the secondary school he attended as a youngster in Limerick. He is in his second year of a Masters degree in NUIG and is hoping to complete his studies in 2022.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The club championship is underway in Limerick and Lynch is back representing his local side, and 2019 county champions, Patrickswell.

“It’s great to get back to your local hurling pitch to meet the local lads and local people,” Lynch beams. “It’s where you begin your hurling, it’s where you start making these dreams in your head as a youngster up in the hurling pitch, talking your way through your little games you might be playing… You want to drive things on.

“We’ve a defeat there on the Sunday just gone against Doon. You want to keep moving forward and try to strive for the best for your local club and local community. Hopefully, we can push on and move things along again.”

Cian Lynch was speaking after picking up the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for August at his home club Patrickswell GAA.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!