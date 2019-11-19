This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick begin disciplinary proceedings against two hurlers sent home from New York trip

‘A disciplinary process has commenced,’ a Limerick GAA statement said.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 2:07 PM
51 minutes ago 11,481 Views 12 Comments
A view of the Limerick squad ahead of this year's Munster final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TWO LIMERICK HURLERS were sent home from their trip to New York and disciplinary proceedings have commenced against them, Limerick GAA have confirmed.  

An altercation between one of John Kiely’s players and another man on the New York streets over the weekend was allegedly filmed by a fellow Limerick panellist which was widely circulated on social media. 

The 2018 All-Ireland champions were Stateside for the Super 11s tournament where they lost to Kilkenny by 24 points in the final.

It’s understood the two players in question were sent home by Kiely on Sunday, 24 hours before most of the rest of the group flew back to Ireland. 

A statement issued by Limerick GAA this afternoon read:

“Limerick GAA can confirm that it sent home two panellists early from last weekend’s New York Hurling Classic following an incident.

“Limerick expects the highest of standards of behaviour and example from its players both on and off the field and will not tolerate any breach of those standards.

“A disciplinary process has commenced and there will be no further comment in relation to this matter.”

