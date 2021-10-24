Membership : Access or Sign Up
Graeme Mulcahy stars as Kilmallock land Limerick hurling title against Patrickswell

Oisin O’Reilly hit the only goal of the game as Kilmallock won out.

By John Keogh Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 6:03 PM
57 minutes ago 4,728 Views 1 Comment
Kilmallock players celebrate their win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kilmallock players celebrate their win.
Kilmallock players celebrate their win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kilmallock 1-24

Patrickswell 0-19

John Keogh reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

KILMALLOCK ARE LIMERICK senior hurling champions for a 12th time following an eight-point victory over Patrickswell at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

After a titanic 54 minutes, it took an Oisin O’Reilly goal to break the deadlock in a game that saw the sides level on 12 occasions.

Limerick star Graeme Mulcahy put on a star performance with 0-7 from play for a Kilmallock team, managed by Tony Considine. Michéal Houlihan also put in a classy performance that yielded 0-11.

Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane did the bulk of the scoring for a Patrickswell side that never came close to their best.

Indeed it was Byrnes that opened the scoring with a free from his own ’65 with just 42 seconds on the clock.

David Woulfe immediately responded for Kilmallock but Aaron Gillane soon saw his side back in the ascendancy.

Mulcahy then got in on the scoring action with two in a row that put his side in front for the first time. It was nip and tuck from that moment on and it was all square at six each at the first water break.

aaron-gillane-takes-a-shot-at-goal Patrickswell's Aaron Gillane.

graeme-mulcahy-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Kilmallock's Graeme Mulcahy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The sides were deadlocked at 0-9 apiece in the later stages of the half but two Houlihan frees put Kilmallock ahead at the interval.

Jason Gillane and Jack Kelleher soon had Patrickswell level early in the second half and James O’Meara’s men looked good heading into the final quarter three in front.

However, Kilmallock rallied to lead by one before O’Reilly latched on to Barry Hennessy’s puck out for the vital goal that saw them to victory, Seanie O’Brien sent-off for Patrickswell after being shown a second yellow after that passage of play.

Conor Hanley then chipped in with two points off the bench and Mulcahy got the final say with his seventh of the afternoon.

philip-oloughlin-lifts-the-trophy Philip O'Loughlin lifts the trophy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers for Kilmallock: Michéal Houlihan 0-11 (0-9f), Graeme Mulcahy 0-7, Oisin O’Reilly 1-0, Kevin O’Donnell and Conor Hanley 0-2, David Woulfe and Aaron Costello 0-1 each

Scorers for Patrickswell: Aaron Gillane 0-7 (0-5f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Patrick Kirby 0-3 (0-1 sideline), Jason Gillane 0-2 (0-1 sideline), Jack Kelleher and Tom O’Brien 0-1 each.

Kilmallock

1: Barry Hennessy

2: Liam English, 3: Mark O’Loughlin, 4: Dan Joy

5: Phillip O’Loughlin (captain), 6: Ciaran O’Connor, 7: Paudie O’Brien

8: Robbie Hanley, 9: Aaron Costello

10: Michéal Houlihan, 11: Oisin O’Reilly, 12: David Woulfe

13: Graeme Mulcahy, 14: Gavin O’Mahony, 15: Kevin O’Donnell

Subs

23: Conor Hanley for Woulfe (62

28: Robbie Egan for O’Reilly (63)

17: Conor Staunton for English (63)

Patrickswell

1: Brian Murray

2: Seanie O’Brien, 3: Nigel Foley, 4: John Flynn

5: Tom Nolan, 6: Diarmaid Byrnes (captain), 7: Josh Considine

18: Jack Kelleher, 9: Mark Carmody

10: Kevin O’Brien, 11: Cian Lynch, 12: Jason Gillane

13: Aaron Gillane, 14: Tom O’Brien, 15: Patrick Kirby

Subs

8: Calvin Carroll for Kelleher (51),

20: John Kirby for Patrick Kirby (53, inj)

17: Cian Fitzgerald for Kevin O’Brien (55)

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Doon)

