JOHN KIELY BELIEVES it would be ‘an unforgivable mistake’ if all squad players are not allowed to attend the All-Ireland senior hurling final next month.

The Limerick manager hit out at the existing restrictions in the wake of their Munster final win over Waterford and he again criticised them after his team defeated Galway in today’s semi-final.

The victory propels Limerick towards a meeting with the Deise in the decider on 13 December but as it stands only players on the 26-man squad and 12 members of the management and backroom team will be allowed attend.

Kiely’s views have been shared by other prominent managers such as Waterford’s Liam Cahill and Dublin ladies football boss Mick Bohan.

“If they don’t leave the players come from the final, that would be a real travesty, that would be an absolute travesty,” said Kiely.

“That would be a massive mistake. It would be an unforgivable mistake if they don’t leave the players come to the final, unforgivable, unforgivable. I hope they will.

“Level 5 restrictions finish on Tuesday so I hope they will, for both counties’ sakes and for the players’ sakes on both sides, that’s really important and I hope they do.

“Jesus, weren’t they only talking about bringing supporters during the week, in the name of God!”

Kiely questioned the amount of frees awarded against his team and the injury-time allotted in the first half but hailed his Limerick players for their refusal to be defeated.

Tom Morrissey and Gearoid Hegarty celebrate after Limerick's win.

“There was four minutes added time. It was then four minutes and 10 seconds into added time and the natural thing when the ball goes out of play is to blow it up for half time but play was allowed continue for another 40 seconds. 25% additional time added on for what, I don’t know.

“There was no break in play, so there was a few bits and pieces we would not be happy with. I know some of the frees were definitely frees, but I wouldn’t agree that they all were. I think the count was 17-7, it’s quite a swing in one particular direction. There were occasions when we took the ball into tackles and didn;t get the same response that maybe the opposition did, but it is what it is.

“I’m just really happy with the way the lads responded to the adversity they faced tonight, they just refused to be beaten, and that’s a really fantastic marker for them for the next two weeks, the resilience that they showed, the unity they showed and just a refusal to be beaten on the night. That’s really the story of our night.”

