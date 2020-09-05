Repeat of last year's Limerick hurling decider in store and champions advance in Galway

IT WAS A busy day of quarter-final action in Clare, Galway, Limerick and Kilkenny with senior hurling championship semi-final places on offer.

Éire Óg Ennis will take on defending champions Sixmilebridge as the Clare senior hurling semi-final line-up was finalised this evening. That’s Éire Óg’s reward for their 1-18 to 1-13 success over Feakle in the last of the quarter-final ties.

A first-half goal from a penalty by Danny Russell set Éire Óg on their way and they were 1-6 to 0-5 to the good at the break. By the third-quarter mark Éire Óg were six points clear, 1-12 to 0-9, and pushed further ahead before Feakle grabbed a consolation goal in injury time from Gary Guilfoyle.

The other semi-final in the Banner county will see 2018 champions Ballyea meet O’Callaghan Mills.

Defending Galway champions St Thomas became the first side to book a semi-final spot after their 1-23 to 2-16 quarter-final victory over Killimordaly today. Oisin Flannery bagged the goal for the 2019 All-Ireland club finalists, who were ahead 0-13 to 0-6 at the interval and 1-16 to 0-11 near the close of the third quarter.

Killimordaly cut the deficit with late goals thanks to efforts from Jack Fitzpatrick and David Concannon but they were four adrift at the final whistle.

The second of today’s quarter-finals in Galway saw Cappataggle seal their passage to the semi-finals for the fourth year in succession, winners by 0-20 to 0-13 against Ahascragh-Fohenagh. The victors trailed 0-11 to 0-8 at the break but started the second half well and gradually took charge to have seven to spare by the final whistle.

In Limerick there will be a familiar presence in the semi-finals as Na Piarsaigh had 13 points to spare with their 0-26 to 0-13 success over Ballybrown at the Gaelic Grounds tonight.

The winners laid the foundations in the opening half as they went 0-12 to 0-4 clear with big names Peter Casey, Kevin Downes and David Dempsey amongst their point-scorers, and they pushed on after the interval.

The prize for that result is a semi-final against Patrickswell last weekend, a repeat of last year’s final which went the way of Patrickswell by five points. Na Piarsaigh will be chasing an eighth final appearance in ten campaigns and they have won five titles in that time frame. Tomorrow sees more quarter-final action as Doon face South Liberties with the winners taking on Kilmallock.

Tomorrow sees the remaining quarter-final ties with Loughrea taking on last year’s beaten finalists Liam Mellows and Turloughmore will face Sarsfields.

In Kilkenny today there were senior semi-final berths claimed by city teams O’Loughlin Gaels and Dicksboro today as they ran out victors over Erins Own and Bennettsbridge respectively.

Tomorrow’s quarter-final action in Kilkenny involves Ballyhale Shamrocks meeting Clara at 2pm and James Stephens playing Mullinavat at 5pm.

Results

Clare SHC quarter-final

Éire Óg Ennis 1-18 Feakle 1-13

Limerick SHC quarter-final

Na Piarsaigh 0-26 Ballybrown 0-13

Galway SHC quarter-finals

St Thomas 1-23 Killimordaly 2-16

Cappataggle 0-20 Ahascragh-Fohenagh 0-13

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals

O’Loughlin Gaels 2-14 Erins Own 0-10

Dicksboro 3-27 Bennettsbridge 2-14

