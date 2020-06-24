This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New club format in Limerick as 2020 senior hurling draw made

Hurling champions Patrickswell will take on Adare and Doon in their group.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 10:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,076 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5132283

REIGNING CHAMPIONS PATRICKSWELL will begin the defence of their Limerick senior hurling title this year with group games against Adare and 2018 finalists Doon after tonight’s draw.

cian-lynch-with-darragh-odonavan Cian Lynch's Patrickswell set to go up against Doon's Darragh O'Donovan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Last year’s beaten finalists Na Piarsaigh, who have won five titles since 2011, will meet 2017 finalists Kilmallock and Ahane in their group.

The new format will consist of four groups of three with two in Section A and two in Section B. The top teams from each group in Section A advance straight to the county semi-finals.

The quarter-final fixtures will be contested by the second team in each group in Section A and the top team in each group in Section B.

2020 Limerick SHC

Section A

  • Group 1 – Patrickswell, Adare, Doon.
  • Group 2 – Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Ahane.

Section B

  • Group 1 – Monaleen, South Liberties, Murroe-Boher.
  • Group 2 – Blackrock, Ballybrown, Garryspillane.

cathal-king-and-will-odonoghue-with-michael-houlihan

The Limerick senior football championship draw was also made tonight.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the county quarter-finals.

Limerick SFC 2020

  • Group 1 - Newcastlewest, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Ballysteen.
  • Group 2 - Adare, Na Piarsaigh, Fr Casey’s.
  • Group 3 - St Kieran’s, Galbally, Monaleen.
  • Group 4 - Oola, Galtee Gaels, Ballylanders.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie