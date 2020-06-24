New club format in Limerick as 2020 senior hurling draw made

REIGNING CHAMPIONS PATRICKSWELL will begin the defence of their Limerick senior hurling title this year with group games against Adare and 2018 finalists Doon after tonight’s draw.

Cian Lynch's Patrickswell set to go up against Doon's Darragh O'Donovan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Last year’s beaten finalists Na Piarsaigh, who have won five titles since 2011, will meet 2017 finalists Kilmallock and Ahane in their group.

The new format will consist of four groups of three with two in Section A and two in Section B. The top teams from each group in Section A advance straight to the county semi-finals.

The quarter-final fixtures will be contested by the second team in each group in Section A and the top team in each group in Section B.

2020 Limerick SHC

Section A

Group 1 – Patrickswell, Adare, Doon.

Group 2 – Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Ahane.

Section B

Group 1 – Monaleen, South Liberties, Murroe-Boher.

Group 2 – Blackrock, Ballybrown, Garryspillane.

The Limerick senior football championship draw was also made tonight.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the county quarter-finals.

Limerick SFC 2020