John Kiely: 'Our performance today was embarrassing at times'

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely labelled his team’s performance as ‘embarrassing at times’ as they fell to an eight-point hurling league semi-final loss at the hands of Kilkenny this afternoon.

Kiely felt his team had to go back to 2017, the year before their All-Ireland breakthrough, for a display as poor as what they produced today.

“I don’t think we have played as bad as that to be honest with you. It’s probably 2017 being honest about it. That’s from an internal perspective. We have to give cognisance that Kilkenny came with intent and plan, executed very well, their ball-handling skills were good. They were good in the air.

“They took their chances when they came whereas we were the polar opposite. We were poor on the ball, we were poor in defence, we were poor at the things we’re usually pride ourselves in terms of our intensity and our work rate, use of the ball, efficiency, all of the things we would pride ourselves on, we were poor.

“I can assure you we’re not happy to be out of the league. It’s not part of any grand plan I can assure you. We were looking to come here to win our game today.

“This is not us exiting the league on our terms. This is us being kicked out of the league on Kilkenny’s terms. That’s the facts of the matter. Our performance today was embarrassing at times.”