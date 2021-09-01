All-Ireland champions Limerick say no decision yet on management team

Limerick ran out 16-point winners over Cork in the All-Ireland final.

Limerick ran out 16-point winners over Cork in the All-Ireland final.

ALL-IRELAND HURLING champions Limerick say they have not made any decisions yet about their management team for next season.

John Kiely and his backroom team finished their most recent two-year term with last month’s awesome display against Cork — the Treaty’s third All-Ireland in four seasons.

But changes are expected ahead of the new campaign with strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely taking up a full-time role with Ulster Rugby, while celebrated performance psychologist Caroline Currid has been linked with a move to Munster Rugby.

The Limerick county board issued a statement on Wednesday morning in response to recent media speculation.

“Limerick County Board are happy to clarify that no appointments have been made to the management or backroom team of the Limerick senior hurlers for the 2022 season.

“The current management and backroom team were put in place in September 2019 for a two year period. This term has now elapsed, and every effort will be made in the weeks ahead after a period of reflection to put the best possible team in place for the next term.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The outcome of this process will be made public by official sources at the appropriate time. Until then no further comment will be made by Limerick GAA.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!