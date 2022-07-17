Limerick complete All-Ireland three-in-a-row after epic contest against Kilkenny

Limerick 1-31

Kilkenny 2-26

THE UNDISPUTED KINGS of modern hurling.

For the third successive year and for the fourth time in five seasons, Limerick are on the summit as the hurling season concludes.

The retained ownership of the Liam MacCarthy Cup after a truly epic contest with Kilkenny this afternoon, Brian Cody’s team producing a performance of wonderful defiance, aided by early second-half goals from Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan as they pushed Limerick to the wire.

Limerick had surged clear by five in injury-time but Kilkenny kept pounding at the door. A trio of late points supplied by Tommy Walsh, Alan Murphy and David Blanchfield cut the gap to two but they were denied the chance to forge an equaliser as time ran out on their challenge.

Ultimately Limerick stood tall when it was needed. They had their own scoring heroes, another phenomenal display by Gearoid Hegarty as he struck 1-5, while Kyle Hayes and Tom Morrissey alongside him in the half-forward line picked 0-4 apiece, reflective of the huge influence they exerted.

Scorers for Limerick: Gearoid Hegarty 1-5, Aaron Gillane 0-6 (0-4f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Kyle Hayes 0-4, Tom Morrissey 0-4, Séamus Flanagan 0-2, Declan Hannon 0-1, Dan Morrissey 0-1, Conor Boylan 0-1, Cathal O’Neill 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-9 (0-9f), Martin Keoghan 1-1, Billy Ryan 1-0, Adrian Mullen 0-3, Paddy Deegan 0-2, Tommy Walsh 0-1, Mikey Carey 0-1, Richie Reid 0-1, David Blanchfield 0-1, Alan Murphy 0-1, Walter Walsh 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1, Richie Hogan 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties),

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

18. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Mulcahy (48)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Donovan (52)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Flanagan (60)

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Tom Morrissey (64)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Conor Browne (James Stephens),

13. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

Subs

20. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own) for Browne (temporary) (17)

Browne for Fogarty (24)

23. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon) for Kenny (half-time)

24. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Walsh (47)

18. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Browne (53)

25. Richie Hogan (Danesfort) for Cody (59)

22. Alan Murphy (Glenmore) for Deegan (71)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)