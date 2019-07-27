'That's a definite '65' - Limerick denied late equalising chance in All-Ireland semi-final

O'Donovan prepares to take a sideline cut in the final minute.

LIMERICK SUPPORTERS WILL feel they were denied a late opportunity to force a replay against Kilkenny on Saturday in their All-Ireland semi-final, as the Treaty County missed out a potential ’65 right at the end of the game.

Darragh O’Donovan’s sideline cut in the final minute at Croke Park appeared to be blocked out by Cillian Buckley.

However no ’65 was given in John Kiely’s side’s favour by the referee, as the All-Ireland champions bowed out 1-21 to 2-17 — Brian Cody’s men now set to face either Wexford or Tipperary in three weeks’ time.

“No question,” said Donal Óg Cusack speaking on RTÉ after full-time, believing the decision should have gone Limerick’s way following Buckley’s block on O’Donovan’s sideline.

“Cillian Buckley does what he always does — tries to stop the ball. It looks like it comes off of his hand, his fist, and that’s a definite ’65. That ball was going to go more towards the goals or across the square.

He added: “We have to seriously question what the linesman is doing, what the umpire is doing and what the referee is doing.

“Kilkenny were deserving victors, but we need to call a spade a spade here — that should have been a ’65.”

Were Limerick denied a late equalising chance? Cillian Buckley got a touch to Darragh O'Donovan's last minute sideline cut pic.twitter.com/Ce2WAQxAoj — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 27, 2019

