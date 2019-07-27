This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'That's a definite '65' - Limerick denied late equalising chance in All-Ireland semi-final

Kilkenny prevailed by a point at Croke Park to book their place in this year’s All-Ireland final.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 8:24 PM
47 minutes ago 6,774 Views 21 Comments
https://the42.ie/4743199
O'Donovan prepares to take a sideline cut in the final minute.
O'Donovan prepares to take a sideline cut in the final minute.
O'Donovan prepares to take a sideline cut in the final minute.

LIMERICK SUPPORTERS WILL feel they were denied a late opportunity to force a replay against Kilkenny on Saturday in their All-Ireland semi-final, as the Treaty County missed out a potential ’65 right at the end of the game.

Darragh O’Donovan’s sideline cut in the final minute at Croke Park appeared to be blocked out by Cillian Buckley.

However no ’65 was given in John Kiely’s side’s favour by the referee, as the All-Ireland champions bowed out 1-21 to 2-17 — Brian Cody’s men now set to face either Wexford or Tipperary in three weeks’ time.

“No question,” said Donal Óg Cusack speaking on RTÉ after full-time, believing the decision should have gone Limerick’s way following Buckley’s block on O’Donovan’s sideline.

“Cillian Buckley does what he always does — tries to stop the ball. It looks like it comes off of his hand, his fist, and that’s a definite ’65. That ball was going to go more towards the goals or across the square.

He added: “We have to seriously question what the linesman is doing, what the umpire is doing and what the referee is doing.

“Kilkenny were deserving victors, but we need to call a spade a spade here — that should have been a ’65.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie