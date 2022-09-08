Membership : Access or Sign Up
12 for Limerick with 10 counties having players on 2022 All-Star hurling nominations

Clare, Galway, Cork, Wexford, Dublin, Tipperary, Waterford and Westmeath also have nominees.

Fintan O'Toole
By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 7:00 AM
Adrian Mullen and Kyle Hayes have both been nominated.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Limerick are top of the pile with 12 players on the nominations list for the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling awards.

John Kiely’s all-conquering team lead the way with a dozen hurlers on the 45-player shortlist for the 2022 awards, which will take place on Friday 28 October.

Ten counties have players on the shortlist with eight nominees each for All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny, as well as Clare and Galway, who both contested the last four stage.

Cork have three nominees and Wexford have two, with Dublin’s Donal Burke, Tipperary’s Noel McGrath, Waterford’s Dessie Hutchinson and Westmeath’s Killian Doyle completing the list.

There are 11 players from the 2021 All-Star hurling team nominated here in Limerick players Seán Finn, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, William O’Donoghue, Gearóid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey and Séamus Flanagan, Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy and Clare’s Tony Kelly.

Here’s the full list:

2022 All-Star Hurling Nominees

Goalkeepers

  • Nickie Quaid (Limerick)
  • Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)
  • Éanna Murphy (Galway)

Defenders

  • Seán Finn (Limerick)
  • Mike Casey (Limerick)
  • Barry Nash (Limerick)
  • Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)
  • Declan Hannon (Limerick)
  • Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)
  • Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)
  • Richie Reid (Kilkenny)
  • Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)
  • Paul Flanagan (Clare)
  • Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)
  • John Conlon (Clare)
  • David McInerney (Clare)
  • Daithí Burke (Galway)
  • Pádraic Mannion (Galway)
  • Fintan Burke (Galway)
  • Ciarán Joyce (Cork)
  • Damien Reck (Wexford)

Midfielders

  • William O’Donoghue (Limerick)
  • Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)
  • David Fitzgerald (Clare)
  • Ryan Taylor (Clare)
  • Tom Monaghan (Galway)
  • Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Forwards

  • Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)
  • Kyle Hayes (Limerick)
  • Tom Morrissey (Limerick)
  • Aaron Gillane (Limerick)
  • Seamus Flanagan (Limerick)
  • TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
  • Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)
  • Tony Kelly (Clare)
  • Shane O’Donnell (Clare)
  • Cathal Mannion (Galway)
  • Joseph Cooney (Galway)
  • Conor Whelan (Galway)
  • Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)
  • Donal Burke (Dublin)
  • Noel McGrath (Tipperary)
  • Dessie Hutchinson (Waterford)
  • Killian Doyle (Westmeath)
  • Lee Chin (Wexford)

