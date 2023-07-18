Who are the leading contenders for the 2023 Hurler of the Year award?

1. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell)

Favourites with those that price such odds up, Gillane is all but home as the Hurler of the Year. Should he achieve that, it will be Patrickswell’s third consecutive winners after club-mates Diarmuid Byrnes in 2022 and Cian Lynch in 2021.

The fourth highest scorer in this year’s championship, his smaller tally is down to sharing the free-taking responsibilities with clubmate Byrnes.

However, he scores plenty and he delivers the important scores. His 1-11 in the Munster final capped a torching for Clare corner-back Cian Nolan.

Under the dropping ball, there are few as clever, such as how he outfoxed Dáithí Burke in the semi-final for an early goal.

2. Eoin Cody (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks)

In the leaderboard of scores this year thus far, Cody sits at 13th. The proviso here is that he is the first name from the non-freetakers.

With Gillane in the box-seat for Hurler of the Year, the only way the crown can slip is if Cody has a performance close to man-of-the-match and Gillane is blotted out. Huw Lawlor will relish the opportunity to complete the second half of that scenario.

Scored 1-5 off seven shots in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Clare, burned his way through two markers and was fouled for two more converted frees.

3. Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick – Doon)

Since making his debut in 2016, he has played a role that is often downplayed within the Limerick set-up. But how he and William O’Donoghue complement each other’s styles gives Limerick a beautifully-balanced midfield.

A pure ball striker, he was named man-of-the-match in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway for providing a succession of beautifully weighted balls to the inside line.

An ever-present all this season, he is a constant across the last five years too which gives an indication of his passion and durability. Will not win the Hurler of the Year, but will add to his All-Star tally.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Darragh O'Donovan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

4. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Has made light of being shunted around the field, but wherever he plays, he tends to own that patch of land and beyond.

A fearsome competitor, he is one of those players that rides the donkey close to the tail and already this season was hit with a one-game suspension after catching Galway’s Brian Concannon with a hurl into his faceguard.

Apart from his physique, what he has more than most is his adventure and daring. A yellow card in the semi-final against Galway did not curb his tackling, and his sallies forward as Limerick managed the loss of Declan Hannon at centre-back.

5. Tom Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane)

One of the greatest players in the country to go full bore in a sprint with the ball on the very nose of the hurl, only to fling it over the bar without breaking stride or steadying himself, Morrissey’s point-scoring ability this season in tight situations has been exemplary.

One of the strongest men in the game, built from the ankles up, his performance levels rarely dip and his appetite for the gritty stuff is an example. When Limerick were struggling to grab hold of some form in the early stages of the Munster championship, he stood taller than most.

6. TJ Reid (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks)

His detractors – there are a few out there – will point out that he failed to score from play against Clare in the All-Ireland semi-final.

This, despite 0-12 from the dead ball on the day.

It isn’t just that he rarely misses (he had one wide in the Clare game from tight to the sideline), it’s the chances he makes sure of, such as the left-sided sideline cut on 61 minutes that maintained Kilkenny’s momentum.

Became the first player to surpass 600 points this season and another five points will take him past Evan Niland to take the top scorer this season. At least he’ll get that.