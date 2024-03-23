Two red cards shown as Kilkenny prove too strong for Limerick in league semi-final

Kilkenny 3-17

Limerick 1-15

AFTER THE SUFFERING of final losses at the hands of Limerick in recent times, came a game to inject confidence into the Kilkenny camp as they changed that pattern of results.

Derek Lyng’s side ultimately cantered to this Division 1 league semi-final success on Leeside in a game that saw both teams finish with 14 men, key forwards Eoin Cody and Peter Casey dismissed in the second half.

Cody received his second yellow shortly after half-time after a strike on Declan Hannon as he emerged from defence, while Casey saw red early in the final quarter after an off-the-ball incident involving Paddy Deegan.

Neither incident interrupted Kilkenny’s control as the second half unfolded. Limerick trailed by six at the break and while they posted five points from play in the first 12 minutes of action in the second half, they didn’t score from play thereafter. It was an odd fadeout from a team we are accustomed to seeing dominate second periods as Kilkenny dug in with TJ Reid unerring from frees and Limerick grateful for the shot-stopping excellence of Nickie Quaid in goal, to ensure this did not became a defeat on a greater scale.

Diarmaid Byrnes consoles Eoin Cody after he is sent-off. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Kilkenny’s early approach was clear as they went in hunt for goals and their boldness was rewarded by the sight of the green flag being raised three times. Eoin Cody buried the first to the bottom corner, Luke Hogan bundled home the second after Cody’s stinging drive was blocked, and TJ Reid outfield Sean Finn before lashing home the third.

It was impressive stuff considering Limerick’s lively start as they struck 1-2 without reply, Aaron Gillane wheeling clear for a trademark finish to the net after four minutes. That strong response saw Kilkenny ahead 3-6 to 1-6 at the break and they protected that position in the second half.

Advertisement

Luke Hogan shoots at goal for Kilkenny. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-8 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Eoin Cody 1-0, Luke Hogan 1-0, Adrian Mullen 0-3, Billy Drennan 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 ’65), Billy Ryan 0-1, Martin Keoghan 0-1, Cillian Buckley 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-5 (0-4f), Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Tom Morrissey 0-2 (0-2f), David Reidy 0-2 (0-1f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-1 (0-1f), Gearóid Hegarty 0-1, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-1, Peter Casey 0-1.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Shane Murphy (Glenmore), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 7. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 11. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

13. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Owen Wall (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Subs

20. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) for Buckley (half-time)

26. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) for Hogan (45)

15. Owen Wall (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Ryan (inj) (52)

24. Billy Drennan (Galmoy) for Reid (59)

23. Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro) for Donnelly (69)

21. Kevin Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Kenny (71)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 3. Seán Finn (Bruff), 4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Adam English (Doon), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleeen), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for English (half-time)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Lynch (55)

18. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) for Gillane (58)

26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane) for Hannon (61)

24. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown) for Hegarty (67)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)