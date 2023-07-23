Limerick storm past Kilkenny in second half to lift All-Ireland hurling title

Limerick 0-30

Kilkenny 2-15

THE LATEST DEMONSTRATION of Limerick’s awesome hurling power.

They elevated themselves to another level today, collecting the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the fourth year on the bounce, dismissing Kilkenny by nine points after a stunning display in the second half.

John Kiely’s team joined the Cork greats of 1941-44 and the Kilkenny heroes of 2006-09. They will start next season as favourites to achieve hurling immortality with five-in-a-row.

Their greatness is already wrapped up, nine points clear at full-time here after they had trailed by six at the half hour mark and by three at the interval. Kilkenny were wiped out in the second half and suffered a fourth final loss since 2016.

Derek Lyng’s team had no answer to the champions, who were powered by the scoring contributions in particular of Diarmaid Byrnes (0-8) and Peter Casey (0-5). Ten different players inked their names on the scoresheet as Limerick charged for the finish line in the second half.

James Crombie / INPHO Cian Lynch lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup with Declan Hannon. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The afternoon had began so brightly for Kilkenny. They were sharp and aggressive in the opening period, with the boost of the game’s opening goal arriving ten minutes in. Conor Fogarty lofted in a delivery which was seized by Eoin Cody after it spilled to the ground. He worked the space and drilled a shot into the corner of the net in front of the Davin End. That strike put Kilkenny in front and they gripped on to that advantage for the rest of the half.

Three to the good at the break, Kilkenny were then tested by a quick burst of two pointed frees by Diarmaid Byrnes early in the second half. Tom Phelan, one of the most prominent performers for Kilkenny, notched his third point of the game in reply and then came the only other goal of the day in the 42nd minute.

It was clinically despatched by Paddy Deegan, Phelan engineering the opportunity after he had been spied in space initially by Richie Reid. It was a huge tonic for Kilkenny, pushing them five clear at 2-10 to 0-11.

The Limerick response was simply stunning. They showed signs of more encouraging form before the break, scoring four of the last five points in the half. The concession of that Deegan goal was met with two separate bursts of five Limerick points apiece, a TJ Reid free the only interruption to that scoring streak.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Paddy Deegan celebrates scoring Kilkenny's second goal. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Kilkenny were struggling. A stunning Gillane point tied the match in the 47th minute and a Darragh O’Donovan scored five minutes later nudged Limerick ahead. They would never be level or trail again. Kilkenny searched for hope, working points from John Donnelly and Adrian Mullen to leave two in it with ten to go.

From there Limerick exploded to life, outscoring Kilkenny 0-8 to 0-1 for the remainder of the game. The irrepressible Casey bagged four points in a superb showing in the finale, substitute Cathal O’Neill picked off an impressive brace as well.

By the finish, Limerick’s authority was undisputed. Champions for the fourth year in a row after a truly outstanding final performance.

James Crombie / INPHO Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan and Limerick's Dan Morrissey. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Limerick: Diarmaid Byrnes 0-8 (0-7f), Peter Casey 0-5, Aaron Gillane 0-4 (0-3f), Darragh O’Donovan 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-2, Gearóid Hegarty 0-2, David Reidy 0-2, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Barry Nash 0-1, Kyle Hayes 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Paddy Deegan 1-1, Eoin Cody 1-0, Tom Phelan 0-3, Eoin Murphy 0-1 (0-1f), Richie Reid 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1, Adrian Mullen 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsigh)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. David Reidy (Dromin Athlacca), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

25. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Tom Morrissey (55)

22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Flanagan (62)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty (67)

23. Barry Murphy (Doon) for O’Donovan (71)

19. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock) for Michael Casey (73)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

24. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 10. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks),

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

19. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan) for Fogarty (half-time)

21. Alan Murphy (Glenmore) for Walter Walsh (48)

22. Cian Kenny (James Stephens) for Billy Ryan (54)

18. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro) for Tommy Walsh (63)

25. Richie Hogan (Danesfort) for Buckley (blood sub) (65)

18. Buckley for Donnelly (68)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)