Limerick's Seán Finn to make first start of 2024 after ACL recovery

SEÁN FINN IS set to make his first start of the 2024 season for Limerick this weekend almost a year after suffering a torn ACL.

Finn has been selected to start at full-back in Limerick’s Division 1 semi-final against Kilkenny as John Kiely makes seven changes to the side who will line out in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon [throw-in, 4.30pm].

Advertisement

Finn suffered the long-term knee injury for the second time in his career during Limerick’s Munster SHC meeting against Clare last year. Aaron Costello, Diarmaid Byrnes, William O’Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty, Donnacha Ó Dáilaigh and Peter Casey have also been drafted in for the meeting with the Cats.

John Kiely and his management team has announced their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their Allianz Hurling League Semi Final:

This is the Limerick Hurling team and match panel will face Kilkenny this Saturday afternoon in SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 4.30pm pic.twitter.com/pXbavLpg9c — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 21, 2024

The Kilkenny team has also been named but Derek Lyng will be without the services of Mikey Butler and Mikey Carey who are out with injury.

Eoin Murphy, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid are among their star players who have been selected to start.

The Kilkenny team to face Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final on Saturday has been named.



🗓️ Saturday 23rd March

🕛 4:30pm

📍 Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh



Advance ticket sales only at selected Supervalu or Centra stores or ⬇️ https://t.co/5kvxGfVCew



Live coverage… pic.twitter.com/g7hEIgY4I3 — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) March 21, 2024

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!