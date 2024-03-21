Advertisement
Limerick's Seán Finn after suffering the ACL injury against Clare last year. Bryan Keane/INPHO

Limerick's Seán Finn to make first start of 2024 after ACL recovery

Finn has been selected to start at full-back for Limerick’s league semi-final against Kilkenny.
1 hour ago

SEÁN FINN IS set to make his first start of the 2024 season for Limerick this weekend almost a year after suffering a torn ACL.

Finn has been selected to start at full-back in Limerick’s Division 1 semi-final against Kilkenny as John Kiely makes seven changes to the side who will line out in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon [throw-in, 4.30pm].

Finn suffered the long-term knee injury for the second time in his career during Limerick’s Munster SHC meeting against Clare last year. Aaron Costello, Diarmaid Byrnes, William O’Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty, Donnacha Ó Dáilaigh and Peter Casey have also been drafted in for the meeting with the Cats.

The Kilkenny team has also been named but Derek Lyng will be without the services of Mikey Butler and Mikey Carey who are out with injury.

Eoin Murphy, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid are among their star players who have been selected to start.

Author
Sinead Farrell
