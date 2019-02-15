This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand

John Kiely has been forced into making five changes while it’s also a different looking Kilkenny side.

By Emma Duffy Friday 15 Feb 2019, 10:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,716 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4496727

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS LIMERICK have named a much-changed team for their Allianz Hurling League clash with holders Kilkenny on Sunday.

Cian Lynch 2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch returns. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Nowlan Park plays host to the meeting [throw-in 2pm, live on TG4] and after beating Kilkenny for the first time in 45 years last summer, Limerick will hope they can keep up their run as the only Division 1A side with a 100% record in 2019.

Treaty boss John Kiely has been forced to make five changes to his All-Ireland champions though, who are hit heavily by injury at the minute. 

2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch and Young Hurler of the Year Kyle Hayes both come into the team, while Shane Dowling makes his first league start since 2017.

It’s the Na Piarsaigh attacker’s first Treaty appearance of the season while Lynch joins Darragh O’Donovan in midfield fro the first time since September’s All-Ireland win.

Paddy O’Loughlin and Barry Murphy also feature in Sunday’s first 15 while captain Declan Hannon drops to the bench along with Colin Ryan, Tom Morrissey, Gearoid Hegarty and Kevin Downes.

John Kiely shakes hands with Brian Cody after the game John Kiely and Brian Cody. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Brian Cody has named two personnel changes to his Kilkenny side who were defeated by Clare last time out. 

2016 All-Star Walter Walsh returns from injury to make his first start of the year on the 40, taking the reins from Ger Aylward. Padraig Walsh lines out in the half-back line with young defender Huw Lawlor making way.

There’s a massive reshuffle across the board how and ever, with plenty of positional changes throughout the 2018 league champions.

Limerick 

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon) 

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)  
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
11. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) 

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
15. Barry Murphy (Doon).

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
4. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

5. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7 . Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
9. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

10. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)
11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
12. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Kevin Kelly (St Patrick’s)
15. John Donnelly (Thomastown).

- Updated 22.56pm.

