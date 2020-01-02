This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick defeat Waterford to set up Munster pre-season decider with Cork

A six-point victory for the away team at the Fraher Field tonight.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 9:50 PM
36 minutes ago 1,733 Views No Comments
LIMERICK SET UP a meeting with Cork in the final of the McGrath Cup after claiming a 2-10 to 0-10 success over Waterford in Dungarvan tonight.

A second victory in Group A of the Munster pre-season competition propels Limerick into the decider on 11 January.

donal-osullivan Limerick football captain Donal O'Sullivan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A strong start at the Fraher Field saw Limerick build on their win over Clare last Sunday. They were in front 1-7 to 0-2 at the interval tonight, Danny Neville grabbing their goal and goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan nailing some points from placed balls.

Waterford, playing their first game of the 2020 campaign, fought back in the second half with Brian Lynch and Jason Curry amongst their point scorers to cut the deficit to the minimum, 1-8 to 0-10.

But Limerick rallied once more with Gerard Stack’s late goal sealing an ultimate success by six points.

Limerick last contested the McGrath Cup final in 2017 when they lost out to Kerry after extra-time and their last title win in the competition was back in 2005.

They’ll face Cork in the final and that means next Sunday’s final group games, Clare against Waterford in Miltown Malbay and Tipperary against Kerry in Clonmel, are now dead rubbers.

