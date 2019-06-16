Limerick to have home advantage for Munster final against Tipperary

LIMERICK HURLING FANS will get to see their sides in action at home in two finals on Sunday 30 June after the venue was confirmed for the 2019 Munster senior and minor deciders.

LIT Gaelic Grounds will host the senior showdown at 2pm as Limerick face Tipperary while the minor curtain-raiser will see Limerick take on Clare at 12pm.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final - Limerick v Tipperary on Sunday June 30th at 2pm in the LIT Gaelic Grounds — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) June 16, 2019 Source: Munster GAA /Twitter

John Kiely’s reigning All-Ireland champions lost out 1-22 to 0-21 when they faced Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary side in Semple Stadium this afternoon. Tipperary will be aiming to regain a title they last won in 2016 with Limerick’s most recent triumph in 2013 in a home final win over Cork.

The winners advance to the All-Ireland semi-final on the weekend of 27-28 July with the losers heading to the quarter-final stage on 13-14 July.

Limerick, who last lifted the minor title in 2014, will face Clare, who triumphed at this level in 2011.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!