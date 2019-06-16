This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick to have home advantage for Munster final against Tipperary

LIT Gaelic Grounds will host the final on 30 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 9:18 PM
9 minutes ago 618 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4685181
Tipperary's Ronan Maher is tackled by Limerick's Seamus Flanagan and Shane Dowling.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Tipperary's Ronan Maher is tackled by Limerick's Seamus Flanagan and Shane Dowling.
Tipperary's Ronan Maher is tackled by Limerick's Seamus Flanagan and Shane Dowling.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

LIMERICK HURLING FANS will get to see their sides in action at home in two finals on Sunday 30 June after the venue was confirmed for the 2019 Munster senior and minor deciders.

LIT Gaelic Grounds will host the senior showdown at 2pm as Limerick face Tipperary while the minor curtain-raiser will see Limerick take on Clare at 12pm.

John Kiely’s reigning All-Ireland champions lost out 1-22 to 0-21 when they faced Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary side in Semple Stadium this afternoon. Tipperary will be aiming to regain a title they last won in 2016 with Limerick’s most recent triumph in 2013 in a home final win over Cork.

The winners advance to the All-Ireland semi-final on the weekend of 27-28 July with the losers heading to the quarter-final stage on 13-14 July.

Limerick, who last lifted the minor title in 2014, will face Clare, who triumphed at this level in 2011.

