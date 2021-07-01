13 All-Ireland-winning final stars named to start as Limerick show their hand

LIMERICK HAVE UNVEILED the side that will face Cork in the Munster SHC semi-final, which includes 13 players from the team that won last year’s All-Ireland final.

Richie English and Peter Casey are the two changes, and will start in place of Dan Morrissey and Graeme Mulcahy who are named on the bench.

Nickie Quaid will start in his usual spot between the sticks for the defending provincial champions while Will O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan pair up at midfield.

Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey make up the half-forward line, with Aaron Gillane slotting into corner-forward alongside Seamus Flanagan at full-forward.

The sides will do battle for a place in the final on Saturday evening at Semple Stadium [throw-in, 7pm].

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Richie English (Doon)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain

7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Substitutes:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

19. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

20. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

22. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

23. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora)

25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!