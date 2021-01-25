Three-time Clare county winning manager takes over Limerick side Patrickswell

TOP LIMERICK HURLING club Patrickswell have turned to a highly successful Clare club manager to take charge of them for the 2021 season.

John O’Meara has been appointed as the new boss of Patrickswell and will be joined by Sean Chaplin as coach of a club that can call on the services of Limerick stars Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. He takes over from Limerick and club legend Ciaran Carey who has been in charge for the past couple of years.

O’Meara steered Sixmilebridge to three Clare senior hurling titles during his six season reign between 2013 and 2018. Those successes arrived in 2013, 2015 and 2017 with the first a particular breakthrough as O’Meara guided the club to the top for the first time in 11 years.

Sixmilebridge did not manage to add a Munster title to their collection during that time, losing a final in 2013 to Na Piarsaigh.

Chaplin is also a Sixmilebridge native, who has been the Games Development Manager of Clare GAA in recent times along with having coaching roles with his home club and St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield.

*** Senior Hurlers management ***



Patrickswell GAA Club wish to announce that John O'Meara and Sean Chaplin have been ratified as Senior Hurling Manager and Coach.



We would like to extend a warm Patrickswell welcome to John and Sean. — Patrickswell GAA (@patrickswellgaa) January 25, 2021

Aside from their three well-known Limerick All-Ireland winners, Patrickswell can call upon other county senior panellists in Jason Gillane and Josh Considine, both also starting for the U20 team in 2020.

They won the county senior title in 2019 when Carey was manager and in 2016 when Gary Kirby oversaw the team. They exited at the semi-final stage of last year’s championship when losing a semi-final to eventual champions Na Piarsaigh by 1-25 to 0-17.

O’Meara has experience of Patrickswell from his own playing career. He lined out in 2000 when Sixmilebridge defeated the Limerick side by a point in the Munster senior club hurling semi-final.

