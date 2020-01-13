This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick attacking pair set to miss league campaign but captain in line for return

John Kiely saw his team defeat Cork in Saturday’s pre-season final.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 13 Jan 2020, 10:39 AM
1 hour ago 2,008 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4963168
Injury battles for Limerick forwards Pat Ryan and Shane Dowling.
Injury battles for Limerick forwards Pat Ryan and Shane Dowling.
Injury battles for Limerick forwards Pat Ryan and Shane Dowling.

LIMERICK ARE SET to plan without the injured attacking pair of Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan for their entire hurling league campaign.

Dowling has been battling with a knee injury that ruled him out for his club Na Piarsaigh’s in the county championship last autumn, missing their defeat in the Limerick senior hurling decider.

He came off the bench in Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny in July, his superb second-half goal unable to prevent a narrow defeat for the 2018 champions.

Doon club man Ryan, who netted in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final against Cork but saw little game time last summer, underwent a shoulder operation in December.

Limerick boss Kiely feels the pair will ‘probably’ be marked absent for all of the league which begins on 25 January with a clash with Tipperary.

He is more hopeful about the recovery plans of Declan Hannon and William O’Donoghue with the pair back in training.

“We have a couple of guys with knocks, couple of guys with longer term injuries. Shane Dowling’s injury will probably rule him out of the league at the moment. Pat Ryan’s injury will probably rule him out of the league.

shane-dowling-before-the-game Shane Dowling on crutches before last year's Limerick county final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“At the same time we have to give them the time and the chance to see how the recovery goes. We will monitor that on a weekly basis. Other than that Declan Hannon is back in full training this week. (We) didn’t want to play him tonight (on Saturday v Cork) because he is coming off the back of a groin strain and he needed a bit of time to get that right.

“William O’Donoghue is coming off a bit of a niggly injury which he is shaking off but he is back in full training as well. We are gradually getting there. There is no rush, It is only 11 January.

“We are giving these players proper rehabbing and a chance to make sure that when they do play they are strong enough to withstand what will be asked of them and they don’t ended up getting injured again.”

Kiely saw his Limerick team claim the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league title on Saturday night when they defeated Cork by 1-32 to 0-20.

He is adamant that the competition has value.

kieran-kingston-and-john-kiely Cork boss Kieran Kingston and Limerick manager John Kiely after Saturday's game. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“These are pre-season games and it is a great competition from that perspective. There is a lot of value in it for all the counties that participate, giving opportunities to some of the lads who may not have gotten a major amount of game last year, maybe lads coming back from injury or the younger lads coming into the panel as well.

“I find it a great competition in that regard. I know I think if look at the crowd who turned up at the matches across the course of the competition they were very, very strong. I think there is an appetite out there for games at this time of the year and the public are anxious to get up and running themselves.

Related Reads

12.01.20 7 goals for Roscommon in Connacht clash and Wexford hurlers defeat Kilkenny
12.01.20 New boss off to winning start as Galway defeat Dublin to reach Walsh Cup final
11.01.20 Reidy strikes 0-11 as Limerick dominate Cork in second-half to win Munster pre-season crown

“We have the Fitzgibbon Cup to contend with. It starts tomorrow. We have got to wait to see how those teams and the players involved in those teams progress through the competition. We have got to give them the space to make a meaningful part for their college which is very important to me and all those involved in the team that the players playing Fitzgibbon get that opportunity.

“It is part of their development as players and playing for their college means an awful lot too them. So that’s really important.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie