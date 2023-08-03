Limerick's All-Ireland winning stars back in club action this weekend

JUST TWO WEEKS on and Limerick’s All-Ireland heroes are back in action at venues across the county representing their clubs this weekend.

It starts with a cracker too. Those who head to Claughaun’s Childers Road ground on Friday evening (7pm) will see the stars of Patrickswell and Na Piarsaigh meet.

Will it be Mike Casey picking up Aaron Gillane? William O’Donoghue on Cian Lynch? Who goes on Hurler of the Year Diarmaid Byrnes? Or All-Ireland final man of the match Peter Casey?

Na Piarsaigh are reigning senior champions but the Well will be looking to make amends for a 14-point defeat last year before being shocked in the quarter-finals by South Liberties.

The other leading contenders meet at Bruff on Saturday (7pm) when Kilmallock and Doon face off in a repeat of last year’s semi-final (won by Kilmallock by a point).

Aaron Costelloe, Graeme Mulcahy, Oisín O’Reilly, Micheál Houlihan, and Shane O’Brien are Limerick panellists on the Kilmallock team.

Doon will miss their defensive lynchpin Richie English (cruciate injury), although Darragh O’Donovan, Adam English, and Barry Murphy give them plenty of gas in the engine room.

Kyle Hayes’s Kildimo-Pallaskenry are into the top-tier Group 1 this year and they will meet Ahane, featuring Dan and Tom Morrissey, at Cappamore (Saturday, 7pm).

In Group 2, Declan Hannon’s Adare play Garryspillane, Barry Nash’s club South Liberties face Mungret St Paul’s, and All-Ireland intermediate champions Monaleen face Ballybrown (all Friday, 7pm).

Their premier intermediate hurlers are already back in action with goalkeeper Nickie Quaid and attacker David Reidy showing their versatility as they both lined out at centre-back last weekend in wins for Effin and Dromin-Athlacca respectively.