Kyle Hayes named at centre-back for Limerick, Gearóid Hegarty moves to wing-back

LIMERICK HAVE NAMED Kyle Hayes at centre-back and Gearóid Hegarty at wing-back for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.
Injuries to key figures such as Sean Finn and Declan Hannon have forced the management team, led by John Kiely, to shuffle the deck.
Hannon has yet to recover from a knee injury so Hayes will move across from his usual position of wing-back to fill in at centre-back.
Hegarty drops back from the half-forward line to fill Hayes’ usual slot. Hayes has experience in the No 6 jersey, notably for Limerick’s U21 All-Ireland-winning side in 2017. Hegarty won an All-Ireland U21 medal as a wing-back in 2015. He also fills in at full back for his club, St Patrick’s.
Cian Lynch has been named to start at centre-forward. The twice hurler of the year has endured a frustrating campaign with injuries but has been deemed fit to take his spot at the pivot of Limerick’s attack.
Meanwhile, Clare manager Brian Lohan has named injury concerns Conor Cleary, John Conlon and David McInerney in his side to face Kilkenny in Sunday’s semi-final, yet Aidan McCarthy is again missing from the match-day panel.
Limerick (v Galway):
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo Pallaskenry), 7. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patricks)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10. David Reidy (Dromin Athlacca), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Subs:
- David McCarthy (Glenroe)
- Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
- Ronan Connolly (Adare)
- Aaron Costelloe (Kilmallock)
- Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
- Adam English (Doon)
- Richie English (Doon)
- Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
- Barry Murphy (Doon)
- Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister)
- Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock)
Clare (v Kilkenny)
1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)
2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Ronan Hayes (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna)
5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)
8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilbridge), 9. David Fitzgerald (Inagh Kilnamona)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Eire Óg Inis), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff).
Subs:
- Éamonn Foudy (Inagh Kilnamona)
- Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna),
- Cian Galvin (Clarecastle),
- Cian Nolan (Smith O’Brien’s)
- Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna),
- David Reidy (Eire Óg Inis)
- Patrick Crotty (Scariff)
- Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)
- Robin Mounsey (Ruan)
- Seadna Morey (Sixmilbridge)
- Shane Meehan (The Banner)