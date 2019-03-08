This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Much-changed Limerick start just six members of All-Ireland team for league quarter-final

Aaron Gillane and Kyle Hayes are not part of the squad for tomorrow’s visit to Portlaoise.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 8 Mar 2019, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 1,688 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4530064
Limerick manager John Kiely.
Image: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO
Limerick manager John Kiely.
Limerick manager John Kiely.
Image: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely has made nine changes to his team for tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final against Laois in O’Moore Park. 

Dan Morrissey, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Darragh O’Donovan, Gearoid Hegarty and Seamus Flanagan are the only six survivors from last year’s All-Ireland final team. 

Barry Nash is an interesting choice at wing-back for the Treaty. The South Liberties ace mainly featured as an attacker in recent years but makes his first start of the league in defence.

Goalkeeper Barry Hennessy and corner-back William O’Meara also make their first starts of the league campaign. 

Aaron Gillane and Kyle Hayes are left out of the squad altogether, while Nicky Quaid, Cian Lynch and Shane Dowling are among the substitutes. 

The game throws-in at 7pm on Saturday night. Eddie Brennan’s Laois team has yet to be announced.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
4. William O’Meara (Askeaton)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Barry Murphy (Doon)

Subs

16. Nicky Quaid (Effin)
17. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
18. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)
19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Richie English (Doon)
22. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
25. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    Chelsea in driving seat with comfortable home victory over Dynamo Kiev
    Arsenal 'could not control' Rennes after red card - Emery
    IRELAND
    From 'not ok' barriers to breaking down more and more for go-getter Cantwell
    From 'not ok' barriers to breaking down more and more for go-getter Cantwell
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Uefa clarify reasoning behind Man United's VAR penalty decision against PSG
    Uefa clarify reasoning behind Man United's VAR penalty decision against PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie