Much-changed Limerick start just six members of All-Ireland team for league quarter-final

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely has made nine changes to his team for tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final against Laois in O’Moore Park.

Dan Morrissey, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Darragh O’Donovan, Gearoid Hegarty and Seamus Flanagan are the only six survivors from last year’s All-Ireland final team.

Barry Nash is an interesting choice at wing-back for the Treaty. The South Liberties ace mainly featured as an attacker in recent years but makes his first start of the league in defence.

Goalkeeper Barry Hennessy and corner-back William O’Meara also make their first starts of the league campaign.

Aaron Gillane and Kyle Hayes are left out of the squad altogether, while Nicky Quaid, Cian Lynch and Shane Dowling are among the substitutes.

The game throws-in at 7pm on Saturday night. Eddie Brennan’s Laois team has yet to be announced.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. William O’Meara (Askeaton)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Barry Murphy (Doon)

Subs

16. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

17. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

18. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)

19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)

21. Richie English (Doon)

22. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

25. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

