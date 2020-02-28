This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick boss Kiely shakes it up with eight changes as Cian Lynch marked absent

The Treaty face Westmeath on Sunday.

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Feb 2020, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,464 Views 3 Comments
Limerick manager John Kiely.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Limerick manager John Kiely.
Limerick manager John Kiely.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely has changed over half of his starting fifteen ahead of the Treaty’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1A tie with Westmeath on Sunday. 

There will be eight changes in personnel on show at LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in 2pm], with 2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch a notable absentee from the matchday panel. 

Kiely has made eight changes to the side that started in their 0-29 to 0-21 victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Barry Hennessy starts in goal instead of Nicky Quaid, while Barry Nash and Dan Morrissey come into defence.

Lynch’s absence from midfield means Darragh O’Donovan starts there, after he was named at wing half-forward last week. There’s an injection of five different attackers — David Reidy, Tom Morrissey, Brian Ryan, Darren O’Connell and Graeme Mulcahy — with a mass exodus to the bench from those who started last time out. 

Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, David Dempsey, Gearoid Hegarty, Diarmaid Byrnes and Paddy O’Loughlin are the other players to make way. 

Limerick — who were on a warm-weather training camp in Portugal this week — are top of Division 1A with three wins from three, while Westmeath sit bottom on zero points.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
12. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)

13. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

16. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
19. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)
20. Ronan Connolly (Adare)
21. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
22. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
23. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
24. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
25. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen)
26. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock).

