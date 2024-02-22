Kyle Hayes among nine All-Ireland starters in Limerick team named to face Dublin

JOHN KIELY HAS named nine All-Ireland-winning starters in his side to face Dublin in Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1B fixture at Croke Park (5:15pm).

Five-time All-Ireland winner and three-time All-Star Kyle Hayes is among those included in The Treaty XV for their trip back to the capital. The wing-back was found guilty of two counts of violent disorder following a two-week trial at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court last December and will discover on 20 March if he is to serve a custodial sentence.

Hayes is joined in the half-back line by fellow All-Ireland winner Diarmuid Byrnes and David Reidy, the latter of whom started at centre-forward against Kilkenny in July but is listed at centre-back for Saturday’s return to Croke Park.

Nickie Quaid, Mike Casey, Barry Nash, William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan and Gearóid Hegarty are the other All-Ireland starters who have been named to begin the game on Saturday, while Limerick’s bench includes both Dan and Tom Morrissey, Seamus Flanagan, and Graeme Mulcahy.

Limerick are two wins from two in the league this season and currently top Group B in Division 1.

Limerick (v Dublin)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Fergal O’Connor (Effin), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, captain) 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), 12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock) 15. Adam English (Doon)

Substitutes: 16. David McCarthy (Glenroe), 17. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), 18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), 19. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon), 20. Micheál Houlihan (Kilmallock), 21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), 22. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), 25. Barry Murphy (Doon), 26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane).