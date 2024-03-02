Limerick confirm league clash with Tipperary switched to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

THE ALLIANZ LEAGUE hurling fixture set for next Saturday between Limerick and Tipperary will take place at Super Valu Páirc Uí Chaoimh instead of the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

A statement from the Limerick County Board explained the situation after upgrade works on the playing surface were carried out last December.

Citing the “current inclement weather conditions and low temperatures”, they accepted that the pitch “is not ready to facilitate such a game.”

“Limerick GAA wish to extend its thanks to our loyal fan base and express our regret that we can not host this game,” the statement continued.

“For anyone who has tickets purchased Croke Park Ticketing office will be in contact in due course with details of new arrangements. We wish to acknowledge the assistance from Tipperary County Board and also the CCCC in facilitating the change.”

All other aspects of the fixture remain the same. Throw in is 7:35pm and the game will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.