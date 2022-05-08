Limerick's late scoring power secures win over Tipperary in Munster hurling race

Limerick 3-21

Tipperary 0-23

IT WAS AN afternoon that proved uncomfortable viewing for Limerick’s home support for long stages, yet by the finish they were invading the pitch in celebration to acclaim the latest show of strength in Munster hurling by their team.

Limerick's Nickie Quaid and Tipperary's Mark Kehoe. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The champions were off-colour for an hour of this game as Tipperary tested them fiercely, Noel McGrath’s marksmanship inspiring them as they went ahead 0-20 to 1-15 heading down the stretch.

But Limerick timed their kick for the finish line to perfection. They outscored Tipperary 2-6 to 0-3 after the 60th minute, substitute Conor Boylan raising one green flag and Aaron Gillane bagging his second goal of the game.

Limerick’s expected dominance was expressed early on in the form of the only goal of the first half, Aaron Gillane outfielding the defence from a Diarmaid Byrnes delivery and planting his shot to the net.

Yet that strike in the 8th minute failed to provided a springboard for their dominance. Instead Tipperary produced a gutsy and aggressive showing, disrupting Limerick’s attempts to hit full speed. Noel McGrath took over the free-taking duties instead of the absent Jason Forde and they were the centrepiece of his 0-8 tally in the opening half.

Ger Browne also chipped in with three points from play and they almost grabbed a goal from Michael Breen’s snapshot in the 28th minute, Nickie Quaid blocking an effort that was unleashed under pressure from Barry Nash.

Limerick and Tipperary players battling for possession. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 2-5 (0-4f), Conor Boylan 1-0, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (0-2f), Tom Morrissey 0-3, Darragh O’Donovan 0-2, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Barry Nash 0-1, Declan Hannon 0-1, Gearoid Hegarty 0-1, Graeme Mulcahy 0-1, Seamus Flanagan 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Noel McGrath 0-13 (0-9f, 0-2 ’65, 0-1 sideline), Ger Browne 0-3, Jake Morris 0-3, Barry Heffernan 0-1, Mark Kehoe 0-1, Robert Byrne 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields – captain), 2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), 7. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s), 3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

5. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 10. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields),

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

12. Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs), 14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 15. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

Subs

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe) for Cadell (34)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)