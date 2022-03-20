Membership : Access or Sign Up
Limerick fire 4-29 for first league victory and Tipperary hit seven goals in Semple success

Elsewhere today Dublin defeated Laois in the hurling league.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 6:35 PM
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Hurling League Results

Division 1 Group A

  • Limerick 4-29 Offaly 0-17

Division 1 Group B

  • Tipperary 7-28 Antrim 1-17
  • Laois 1-24 Dublin 2-31

LIMERICK, TIPPERARY AND Dublin all claimed big wins in the last round of the Allianz hurling league today.

The results mean Limerick avoid any concerns of facing into a relegation play-off and instead it is Offaly who must face Antrim in the contest to avoid the drop from Division 1.

Limerick picked up their first win of the league, the All-Ireland champions running out victors by 24 points on home soil at the Gaelic Grounds. John Kiely’s team were 1-16 to 0-10 clear at half-time and pulled clear comfortably of Michael Fennelly’s side by the finish.

Pat Ryan, Barry Nash, Cian Lynch and Oisin O’Reilly hit the goals for Limerick. Aaron Gillane was their top scorers with 0-12, six of those from play, while Graeme Mulcahy (0-4), Gearoid Hegarty (0-3) and Diarmaid Byrnes (0-3) also impacted. 

Luke O’Connor top scored for Offaly with 0-7, while Stephen Corcoran (0-3) and Liam Langton (0-2) also contributed.

Colm Bonnar saw his Tipperary team smash in seven goals as they cruised past Darren Gleeson’s Antrim by 30 points at Semple Stadium today.

Five of the goals arrived in the first half courtesy of Mark Kehoe (2), Jason Forde, Seamus Kennedy and Michael Breen, while John McGrath raised two green flags in the second half.

Forde finished with 1-8, Kehoe and John McGrath hit 2-3 apiece, while Noel McGrath scored 0-4. In welcome news for Tipperary fans, Patrick Bonner Maher made his long-awaited return from injury with a substitute appearance. Keelan Molloy and James McNaughton bagged 0-5 apiece for Antrim, while Domhnall Nugent scored their goal.

mark-kehoe-celebrates-after-scoring-his-sides-4th-goal-of-the-match Mark Kehoe in action today for Tipperary. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Mattie Kenny’s Dublin outfit fired 2-31 in their win over Laois, with ten points separating the teams at the final whistle. Donal Burke struck 0-14 for the winners and Fergal Whitely weighed in with 0-7 from play. Eamon Dillon and Alex Considine were their goalscorers in O’Moore Park. PJ Scully bagged 0-7 for Laois, while James Keyes was their goalscorer.

