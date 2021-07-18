Stunning Limerick display as they recover to win Munster final against Tipperary

Limerick 2-29

Tipperary 3-21

A REMARKABLE REVIVAL by a remarkable team.

Limerick’s latest success in a Munster hurling final was not unexpected, given they wore the tag of favourites beforehand, but it certainly looked precarious at half-time.

They were forced to give best to a dominant Tipperary in the opening half, trailing by ten points at the break. If the mountain looked unforgiving to climb, John Kiely’s team simply got to work. By the 52nd minute they had drawn level and were two clear by the second-half water break.

A sensational individual goal by Kyle Hayes in the 53rd minute effectively settled the contest. Tipperary cracked home a superb goal from Mark Kehoe late on but they had lost the second-half scoring battle by 2-17 to 1-5.

That illustrated Limerick’s superiority as they clinched a third successive Munster crown, the first time that had been achieved by the county since the 1930s.

They did get a fortunate break of a refereeing decision when Aaron Gillane was shown a yellow card early in the second, a striking incident that looked like it could have seen a red shown.

Limerick capitalised with Gillane finishing with 0-6, a tally match by Tom Morrissey. Peter Casey (0-5), Seamus Flanagan (1-3) and Gearoid Hegarty (0-3) were also central to the scoring spree while Cian Lynch orchestrated the play brilliantly from centre-forward.

Tipperary’s first-half display was superb. They set the tone with the aggression all over the pitch, making life uncomfortable for Limerick as they tried to stitch together their usual passing movements.

There was three key scoring features for Tipperary in that opening period – an early Jake Morris goal, a post water break John O’Dwyer goal and the extraordinary point-taking of Jason Forde.

Morris in the 4th minute and O’Dwyer in the 19th minute benefitted from long missiles that Barry Hogan launched from puckouts. They dropped in the heart of the Limerick rearguard with the Tipperary forwards racing in an alert manner to grab them. Morris hit a tidy shot to the bottom corner as he approached goal, O’Dwyer shot from further out with a bullet that Nickie Quaid had little chance of blocking.

Forde lit up the game with his tally of 0-10 central to the 2-16 to 0-12 advantage that Tipperary enjoyed at the interval. The striking aspect was his accuracy from play as he split the posts seven times. In the first quarter alone he converted six shots, evidence that his radar was perfectly tuned.

Limerick tried to react. They responded from the concession to Morris to only trail by two, 1-6 to 0-7, in the 14th minute. But the gap was four at the water break and it increased noticeably soon after. Tom Morrissey and Seamus Flanagan were their best exponents in attack. But there was a lot of uncharacteristic errors in their play, which prompted John Kiely to summon Aaron Gillane and Dan Morrissey from the bench on the half hour mark.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).

5. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), 6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields).

12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 9. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan).

11. Michael Breen (Ballina), 10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch – captain), 13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule).

Subs

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Richie English (Doon), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties).

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon).

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane).

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock),

Subs

21. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) for Mulcahy (30)

23. Dan Morrissey (Ahane) for English (30)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

