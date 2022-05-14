Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 14 May 2022
Limerick topple Tipp to reach Munster senior football final

A goal in each half from Josh Ryan and Brian Donovan sealed the deal for the Treaty, who will now face Kerry in the decider.

By John Keogh Saturday 14 May 2022, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,825 Views 1 Comment
Limericks Brian Donovan in action against Tipperary's Luke Boland.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tipperary 0-10

Limerick 2-10

LIMERICK ARE INTO the 2022 Munster senior football championship final following a 2-10 to 0-10 win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

A goal in each half from Josh Ryan and Brian Donovan sealed the deal for the Treaty who will now face Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney in the decider.

It took Limerick just 12 seconds to open the scoring after Josh Ryan won the throw-in. The ball was worked up field and Cillian Fahy fired over.

Tipperary got back on level terms on five minutes with a Jack Kennedy ’45 and then hit the front thanks to a Sean O’Connor free.

However, Limerick were soon back in the ascendency with Josh Ryan’s goal. Good link up play from Darragh Treacy and Cian Sheehan put Brian Donovan through on goal.

The Monaleen clubman’s shot was saved by Michael O’Reilly but Ryan was on hand to bury the rebound to put Limerick 1-1 to 0-2 ahead on 12 minutes. Fahy then made that a three point advantage moments later with a second point from play.

Kennedy responded with a ’45 for Tipperary that was soon followed up with their first score from play courtesy of Sean O’Connell.

Mikey O’Shea then had a great chance for a goal after Limerick failed to deal with a high delivery towards the edge of the square but his shot was wayward and ended up going out for a sideline ball.

A fine Mark Russell effort levelled the game for the second time but Hugh Bourke ended a 19 minute scoreless spell for Limerick with their third point.

Shane O’Connell’s long range strike for Tipperary then ensured the sides went in level at the break with the score at 1-3 to 0-6.

Limerick made the better start to the second half as with a Ryan free and he then set up Adrian Enright to make it a two-point lead.

Billy Lee’s men then missed a glorious chance to go five points clear but Bourke missed the target from close range under pressure from Shane O’Connell.

Tipperary soon had the game level for a fourth time with Sean O’Connell and Kennedy hitting the target.

Robbie Bourke made an immediate impact for Limerick from the bench with a well worked point and then Donovan followed up with their second goal to see them 2-6 to 0-8 ahead.

Limerick saw the game out with ease after that second goal with Robbie and Hugh Bourke landing points to earn a six point win and a spot in the Munster Final.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jack Kennedy 0-5 (2f, 3’45s), Sean O’Connell 0-2, Sean O’Connor (1f), Mark Russell and Shane O’Connell 0-1 each

Scorers for Limerick: Josh Ryan 1-1 (1f), Brian Donovan 1-0, Cillian Fahy and Robbie Bourke (1f) 0-3 each, Hugh Bourke 0-2 (1f), Adrian Enright 0-1

Tipperary

1. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), 3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), 4. Willie Eviston (Loughmore-Castleiney).

5. Sean O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney), 6. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), 7. Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers).

8. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), 24. Mark Russell (Aherlow)

10. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers), 11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), 12. Teddy Doyle (Ballina)

13. Mikey O’Shea (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), 14. Conor Sweeney (Ballypooreen, captain), 15. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs

23. Steven O’Brien (Ballina) for Boland (h-t)

22. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for O’Connor (45)

9. Martin Kehoe (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone) for O’Shaughnessy (53)

18. Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane) for Eviston (53)

25. Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers) for O’Shea (63)

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen, captain)

2. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), 3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), 4. Michael Donovan (Galbally)

5. Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), 6. Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), 7. Paul Maher (Adare)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), 9. Cillian Fahy (Drom-Broadford)

10. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), 11. Brian Donovan (Monaleen), 12. James Naughton (St Senans)

13. Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallskenry), 14. Josh Ryan (Oola), 15. Hugh Bourke (Adare)

Subs

26. Robbie Bourke (Adare) for Nash (53)

22. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins) for Ryan (60)

24. Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls) for Enright (71)

23. Padraig de Brun (Firies) for H Bourke (73)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).

- updated 8.58pm.

John Keogh
johnnybkeogh@gmail.com

